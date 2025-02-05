How to Watch: Vanderbilt Basketball vs. Texas
The Vanderbilt Commodores basketball season continues on Saturday with a home game against the Texas Longhorns as the program officially kicks off the second half of the conference season. Vanderbilt's dropped two straight road games, squandering slim halftime leads in both, but return to the friendly confines of Memorial Gymnasium where they're 11-1 including two victories over top 10 teams.
The Commodores must continue to play well at home and secure a much needed Quad-One win to enhance their NCAA Tournament resume and angle for favorable SEC Tournament seeding.
How to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Texas
Who: Vanderbilt (16-5, 4-4 SEC) vs. Texas (15-7, 4-5 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. CT.
Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.
Radio: 102.5 FM The Game (Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson)
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. Texas: According to the University of Texas archives the Longhorns are 2-0 against Vanderbilt all-time, however, Sports Reference indicates the programs have played four times, splitting the all-time series 2-2.
Last meeting with Texas: The Longhorns defeated the Commodores 72-58 on Jan. 30, 2016 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Vanderbilts Damian Jones led all scorers with 26 points but the Commodores were hardly in the game, last leading by just a single point with 17 minutes to play in the first half.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores went to Florida, challenging the Gators without Walter Clayton Jr., but ran out of gas defensively and ultimately fell 86-75. Vanderbilt's Jason Edwards scored 20 points, but Jaylen Carey and Devin McGlockton both fouled out late, extinguishing any chance at pulling off an upset.
Last time out, Texas: The Longhorns got back into the win column by going to LSU and winning 89-58. Texas saw Tre Jones and Tramon Mark each score 18 points and defensively they held the Tigers to just 13.3 percent from beyond the arc while dominating the paint, outscoring LSU 40-26 inside.
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Points: Jason Edwards (17.6)
- Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (7.9)
- Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.6)
Texas Stat Leaders
- Points: Tre Johnson (19.0)
- Rebounds: Arthur Kaluma (8.0)
- Assists: Julian Larry (3.8)