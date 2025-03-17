How to Watch March Madness: No. 10 Vanderbilt Basketball vs. No. 7 St.Mary's
The Vanderbilt basketball program heard its named called on Selection Sunday and now prepares for an opening round game against a confident mid major team with years of NCAA Tournament experience under its belt.
The Commodores return to the big dance after a seven-year abscence but willl face the St. Mary's Gaels who're making their fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. No. 10 Vanderbilt will look to upset No. 7 St. Mary's in Cleveland, Ohio and take on the winner of No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Robert Morris.
How to Watch: No. 10 Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 St. Mary's
Who: Vanderbilt (20-12, 8-10 SEC) vs. St. Mary's (28-5, 17-1 WCC)
When: Friday, March 21 at 2:15 p.m. CT.
Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio
Radio: 102.5 FM The Game (Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson)
TV: truTV
Series vs. Arkansas: Vanderbilt leads the all-time series against St. Mary's 3-1 dating back to 2009.
Last meeting with St. Mary's: St. Mary's defeated Vanderbilt 75-65 in non-conference action at the Paycom Wooden Legacy event in November of 2022. St. Mary's saw Aidan Mahaney score 20 points while Mitchell Saxen and Logan Johnson each had 19 to beat the 'Dores and open the year 5-0. Vanderbilt's Jordan Wright scored 22, Tyrin Lawrence and Liam Robbins had 13 each and Myles Stute chipped in 12 in a losing effort.
Last time out, St. Mary's: The Gaels fell to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the West Coast Conference Championship game for only their fifth loss of the season. St. Mary's shot below 40 percent from the field and didn't make a single 3-pointer going 0 of 16 from deep and turning the ball over 18 times. Mitchell Saxen scored 20 points for St. Mary's but needed more help to win the title game.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores were one and done in the SEC Tournament, losing to Texas 79-72 in the second round. Jason Edwards scored 20 points but the Longhorns took control early and never relinquished the lead as they played themselves into the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt's Tyler Nickel scored 14 but was just 1 of 7 from 3-point range and the Commodores as a team were just 16 percent from deep.
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Points: Jason Edwards (17.0)
- Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (7.9)
- Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.6)
St. Mary's Stat Leaders
- Points: Augustas Marciulionis (14.3)
- Rebounds: Paulius Murauskas (8.0)
- Assists: Augustas Marciulionis (6.1)