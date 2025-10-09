Vanderbilt WBB Athlete Receives Leadership Award: The Anchor
In the first year of the Kay Yow Student Leader Award, one Vanderbilt women’s basketball player has been selected as the recipient of the award.
Senior Jada Brown won the newest award that recognizes players that best exemplifies leadership, selflessness and service. Brown is one of the few student-athletes who got the award. As part of being a recipient of the Kay Yow Servant Leader Award, players will wear a special patch on their jerseys during the season. The patch is symbolism of Hall of Fame basketball coach Kay Yow, who was known for her uplifting and powerful strength and leadership as a coach.
“We are so proud of Jada Brown for being recognized as a Kay Yow Servant Leader award winner this season,” Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph said. “It has been a privilege for our entire program to witness Jada’s genuine commitment to her faith, her family and her community day in and day out. Her words and actions are beautifully aligned with a strong and humble dedication to growth, both for herself and for those whose lives she impacts.
The Kay Yow Servant Leader Award honors Yow’s legacy and inspires others to carry on the same legacy of leadership that Yow had during her career. Yow, who fought against breast cancer for 22 years, inspired plenty of people with her courage and passion. The award is presented to student-athletes who make a positive impact in their communities.
Brown has contributed to Vanderbilt making it to the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since the Commodores made 15 straight appearances to the big dance from 1999-2014.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s tennis at ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships, Day 1.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games scheduled yesterday.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt athletics is inviting fans to participate in a number of events called “The Weekend on West End” for the chance to participate in a future home football game event this fall.
The event lasts from Oct. 16-19, starting with men’s basketball’s exhibition game against Virginia on Oct. 16 followed by Vanderbilt baseball’s exhibition game against Murray State the next day.
The other three games on the weekend include Vanderbilt football’s home game against LSU on Oct. 18 then Vanderbilt volleyball’s match against Ole Miss and Vanderbilt soccer’s game against Tennessee on Oct. 19.
Fans who go to all five games will be able to participate in the Star Walk on Oct. 25 as Vanderbilt takes on Missouri.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
25 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“Many people thought of Roy [Skinner] as a recruiter and he was. Vanderbilt recruited a certain type of player. Roy could really coach basketball. They were really solid with good assistant coaches.”- C.M. Newton