Inside Gabe Nesmith's Decision To Reclassify And Join Vanderbilt Basketball A Year Early

NASHVILLE—For a second, Mark Byington paused and redirected the conversation. He’d been getting to know Gabe Nesmith for a number of months, but he decided it was time to finally be direct. It was time to leave nothing to the imagination, to tell Nesmith why he was so important.

Byington told Nesmith that he wanted to make a push for a national championship and that he needed one more guy to be able to do it. Vanderbilt had its point guard in star returner Tyler Tanner, it had a strong scoring guard in Washington State transfer Ace Glass and it had a frontcourt that appears to be the most talented of Byington’s tenure. Yet, it had one scholarship left and Byington knew he had to land an impact player with it.

Nesmith, Byington thought, could be the missing piece.

Byington labels Nesmith as a dynamic all-around scorer and one of the few that can get a bucket at the beginning and end of the shot clock whenever he wants to. He appears to agree with the sentiment that he was among the best scorers in the 2027 class. He’d likely agree that Nesmith was one of the best players in the class, too.

The only problem: Nesmith was still a class of 2027 recruit when he visited, wasn’t committed and hadn’t indicated firmly that he had intentions of moving into the class of 2026. He still had things he needed to do academically if he was going to make the jump and he had a summer of AAU commitments ahead of him. Nesmith liked what Byington had to say, though.

Could Gabe Nesmith put Vanderbilt basketball over the edge in 2026-27? | Gabe Nesmith

“Him telling me that and trusting me with saying that I could play a pretty big role in what it takes to win a championship,” Nesmith told Vandy on SI, “I would say if you're any player that knows yourself, you would you would hear that and be like ‘yeah, maybe maybe this guy should be at the top of my recruiting [list].’”

Nesmith says a few schools were asking him to consider reclassing to 2026 and that he started to take a serious look at doing so at some point in May. By the time Nesmith got to Vanderbilt for a late-June official visit, the idea of a reclass was firmly in the picture. He says the concept that teams thought he was ready to come a year early is an honor.

These days, Nesmith is Vanderbilt’s highest-rated commit since it landed Darius Garland and Simi Shittu in the 2018 class and is Byington’s breakthrough recruit. He visited Tennessee, Louisville, Kansas, UCLA, USC and had offers from numerous other power-five programs. Yet, he chose Vanderbilt.

Even better for Byington and company, he’s now a key piece of Vanderbilt’s 2026-27 team–which appears to be Byington’s best yet. Vanderbilt and Nesmith waited to publicly announce his intentions of reclassifying so that he wasn’t exempt from any high school events in the summer, but he’s been considered likely to make the move since committing to Vanderbilt in late June.

Nesmith was considering Vanderbilt heavily without the option of a reclass in the picture, but thought the idea of coming a year early made it even more appealing. He attributes the stars aligning on the reclassification to “God’s perfect timing.”

Vanderbilt doesn’t appear to be arguing with him in regard to that idea.

Mark Byington believes he's getting a day-one contributor in Gabe Nesmith. pic.twitter.com/OTKlpOsZER — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) July 29, 2026

“He'll come in and he's gonna be impactful,” Byington said. “He's not a wait and see guy. He's gonna be impactful this year as a freshman.”

Vanderbilt has always appeared to believe that Nesmith was one of the best pure scorers in the 2027 class and that he could score it at the college level immediately if given the chance. Now, Byington and company are testing their theory. Byington admits that Vanderbilt had some shooting deficiencies prior to Nesmith’s arrival, but that his addition helps Vanderbilt take a significant step forward in that regard.

Nesmith is reclassing under the premise that he’s not going to be solely a catch-and-shoot guy, though. Byington doesn’t believe that will be the case despite Vanderbilt rostering a number of proven dynamic high-volume scorers. Nesmith says that he’s always ended up in a role that allows him to create his own shot and score with some semblance of volume at every stop he’s taken in his basketball career and doesn’t expect this one to be all that different–although he admits he has to earn that right at this level.

The idea that there will be an adjustment period isn’t lost on Nesmith–particularly because he joins a team that’s already gone through the summer program together–but he’s of the belief that he wouldn’t be joining this Vanderbilt team as a reinforcement if the path ahead of him was insurmountable.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work and I’m almost ready,” Nesmith said prior to Peach Jam. “I don’t want to say there’s nothing left for me in high school because high school has done a lot of things for me, but I would just say that’s not the end goal for me. So, skipping my senior year isn’t too hard for me.”

Nesmith believes he's ready for the challenges that come with reclassifying. | Nesmith on Instagram

By reclassing, Nesmith is agreeing to sacrifice the experience that most of his teammates got as high school seniors, but he believes he can be an NBA player and that this is his best path to getting there. For now, though, he’s insistent that he’ll do whatever he can–including improving his shooting off the catch, which he says is an emphasis point these days–to help Vanderbilt unlock its ceiling. That, he believes, is as advertised.

Nesmith believes he’s joining a Vanderbilt team that has noteworthy depth, has already figured out its guard situation, has the bigs and the wings and is well-rounded as a whole. As if he’s a coach engaging in a politically-correct pregame speech, he says all Vanderbilt needs in order to be great is to share the ball and play as a team.

If it can do that, he believes this will all be worth it.

“I just want to accomplish winning the SEC,” Nesmith said, “And winning the national championship.”

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