Instant Analysis: Tyler Tanner Returns to Vanderbilt Basketball

The big news that Vanderbilt men’s basketball fans were waiting for finally arrived Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt point guard Tyler Tanner announced that he has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to Vanderbilt for his junior season. It is a decision that is monumental for Tanner and the Commodores’ program.

Tanner was far and away the best player on Vanderbilt’s roster a season ago as he led Vanderbilt to a 27-9 record and a spot in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. The Commodores were a No. 5 seed in March Madness.

It was a long-awaited decision that Tanner took his time with. He initially declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility, went through the combine and draft process before ultimately making the decision to stay and play for head coach Mark Byington for another season.

Tanner averaged 19.5 points per game as he led Vanderbilt to the SEC Championship Game.

Tanner staying at Vanderbilt another season reshapes how the 2026-2027 season could go in. The Commodores got their leader back, which adds a lot of depth to the Vanderbilt rotation with the five-player transfer portal class they brought in. It allows for a player like T.O Barrett to potentially come off the bench and be an effective option while Tanner rests in games.

More importantly, though, the ripple effect of Tanner coming back is how much more dynamic of a team Vanderbilt will be. The addition of Tanner catapults Vanderbilt from a top 25 to 30 team in the country into the top 15 teams in college basketball if he is able to continue to perform the way he did his sophomore season.

It also shows that Vanderbilt is going to have a chance to compete with the top of the SEC for at least another season. The Commodores finished in fourth place in the conference in the 2025-2026 season. With the players Vanderbilt added in the transfer portal, the roster going into November could turn out stronger than the one the Commodores had a season ago.

Byington is hoping to bring Vanderbilt to a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament. The Commodores have made the big dance three consecutive seasons just one time in program history. That was from the 2009-2010 season through the 2011-2012 season when Kevin Stallings was the head coach.

With Tanner now back, Vanderbilt has the opportunity to be a second weekend team, maybe further if the rest of the roster comes together well.

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