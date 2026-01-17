Live Blog: No. 10 Vanderbilt Basketball vs. No. 19 Florida

Can Vanderbilt get back in the win column and get another signature win on its resume?

The Commodores are back in town Saturday afternoon after suffering a 80-64 loss to Texas on the road a few days ago, its first loss of the season. Vanderbilt looked as human in Austin, Texas, but it was certainly a night it can look back and know it did not play up to its standards.

For Vanderbilt to get back on the right track, the Commodores are going to have to be much better than their most recent game with No. 19 Florida coming to Memorial Gymnasium. The defending national champions have started to get hot of late, winning three in a row with two ranked wins sandwiched in that streak.

It is the second time already this season that Vanderbilt is hosting a top 20 matchup. In its most recent ranked win, Vanderbilt took down a No. 13 Alabama team at home 96-90. In fact, Vanderbilt has won four consecutive games against ranked teams. A win against Florida today would tie the most consecutive wins over ranked teams since 2006-2007.

Last game, one vulnerability that got exposed for Vanderbilt was its depth down low. Vanderbilt bigs Jalen Washington and Devin McGlockton got themselves into foul trouble early Wednesday night and gave way for Texas to dominate in the post.

Florida presents a perhaps even tougher challenge in the post today against Vanderbilt. The Gators have length and size in Alex Condon, Reuben Chinyelu and Micah Handlogten. Vanderbilt needs to play without fouling today, or it could be in trouble again.

Last time out, Vanderbilt did not shoot the ball great. It was uncharacteristic of the Commodores, who have been one of the more potent offenses in college basketball this season. If Vanderbilt is able to get back to its shooting averages, it will go a long way towards possibly winning.

Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Follow the live blog here for live updates from today's Vanderbilt-Florida game.

Live Blog

Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Florida. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

Pregame

I expect another jammed crowd today. Memorial Gym always seems to have a great crowd for games like today and really all SEC games.

Players from both teams are out on the floor warming up and shooting around. Having seen this Florida team play in person last season, the size of Florida really stands out, which is why the Gators won the title a season ago. I think the two biggest things that need to happen for Vanderbilt to win this game is starting off strong offensively and playing clean defense.

