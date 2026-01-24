Live Blog: No. 15 Vanderbilt Basketball at Mississippi State

Is today the day that Vanderbilt basketball gets back in the win column and starts a new winning streak?

Vanderbilt goes into Starkville, Mississippi on a three-game losing streak and coming off what was by far its worst game of the season, losing to No. 20 Arkansas 93-68. It was a game that Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington called "embarrassing" in his postgame press conference.

The Commodores were 16-0 and 3-0 in the SEC, but have dropped to 3-3 and found themselves in the middle of the pack of the SEC standings. But today’s game against Mississippi State is Vanderbilt’s most favorable matchup it has had since playing LSU on Jan. 10.

Mississippi State is 2-4 in conference play and has an overall record of just 10-9. It has been a season of struggles for the Bulldogs, who are coming off a season where it made the NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State is on a four-game losing streak, losing three of the four games by 15 points or more.

In other words, Vanderbilt must take advantage of the matchup it has today. In fact, it may even be a must-win game for the Commodores to feel good about themselves and because of the fact that today’s game is a game Vanderbilt should win. To win a conference like the SEC and earn a strong seed in March Madness, winning the games a team should win is crucial.

Today’s game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. CT, but was moved to 11 a.m. CT in an announcement Thursday evening due to the inclement winter storm that is anticipated to affect millions across the country, including the southeast.

Today could be a game where Vanderbilt starts to get its offense back on the right track. Mississippi State gives up 78 points per game and has surrendered 88 points or more three times during its four-game losing streak. The scoring opportunities will come, the Commodores have to take advantage of them.

Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are set to tipoff at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+.

