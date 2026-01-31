Live Blog: No. 18 Vanderbilt Basketball vs. Ole Miss

Can Vanderbilt take advantage of a sudden schedule change that occurred late in the week and extend its winning streak?

Vanderbilt takes on Ole Miss in Nashville today after inclement weather in the state of Mississippi forced the two schools to swap home games and allow Vanderbilt to host the first matchup of the season rather than the second game against the Rebels.

Vanderbilt is coming into this evening riding high of two dominant wins against Mississippi State and Kentucky. The Commodores beat the Bulldogs by 32 before crushing the Wildcats by 25 on Tuesday night. Now, Vanderbilt looks to make it three in a row in an effort to stay in striking distance of the top spot in the SEC.

Vanderbilt sits just a game-and-a-half back on Texas A&M for first place in the conference. But Vanderbilt is also competing with Arkansas and Florida for the top of the conference as well. With the halfway point of conference point hitting after today, Vanderbilt has plenty of opportunity to get big wins down the stretch, but it needs to win the games it should win.

Today is one of those games. Ole Miss arrives in Nashville limping with a two-game losing streak as the Rebels lost to Auburn and Kentucky in its last two outings and have fallen to 11-9 on the season. Ole Miss now sits at 3-4 in conference play.

For Vanderbilt, a win here feels almost necessary in the sense of taking care of business. Vanderbilt has improved a lot defensively over the last week, and today could be another great chance for the Commodores defense to turn it up a notch. Ole Miss averages just 74.8 points per game, which ranks dead last in the SEC. If Vanderbilt is able to hold Ole Miss to its season averages or less, the Commodores will give themselves a great chance to win today.

Tipoff between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss is set for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Follow the live blog here for live updates from today’s Vanderbilt-Ole Miss game.

Pregame

The way in which today happened was a little crazy considering how long the effects of the inclement weather have lasted across the southeast. But here today, Vanderbilt has another opportunity to take advantage of a second home game this week. Players of both teams are on the floor right now going through an early shootaround. I expect a good crowd on hand this evening given that fans were pleasantly surprised with a second home game this week.

I am back helping with coverage of Vanderbilt basketball after taking Tuesday's game against Kentucky off with power and internet issues. Power and internet is restored, and Vanderbilt On SI is ready to roll here at Memorial Gymnasium as Vanderbilt takes on Ole Miss.

