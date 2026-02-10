Live Blog: No. 19 Vanderbilt Basketball at Auburn

Can Vanderbilt get a weekday road win in conference play finally?

The Commodores have been in a similar spot as the one they will be in tonight a couple of times before this season. Going on the road on a weeknight into a hostile SEC environment. It is far easier said than done. Vanderbilt goes into Auburn tonight looking to get back on track. So far, it has not played its best ball when in this spot. The Commodores are 0-2 during conference play on the road on a weeknight. Those two losses came to Texas and Arkansas.

But now, Vanderbilt needs to start to make up some wins after losing to Oklahoma at home in its last outing. The Commodores fell just short of a miracle comeback despite being without Duke Miles and Frankie Collins.

It was a game where Vanderbilt did not come out with the right energy and tenacity and it paid for it. The first 10 or so minutes of conference games have been where Vanderbilt has won and lost games. In games where it starts well, Vanderbilt has had a tendency to win. In games where Vanderbilt does not start off well, it has turned out good for Commodores.

With that being said, a fast start is going to be a much needed key to victory as Vanderbilt goes into Neville Arena. Vanderbilt is looking to stay above .500 in the SEC standings, but also to continue hovering around the No. 4 seed line or better for the NCAA Tournament. Another losing streak could put that in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is facing a desperate Auburn team tonight. After losing to Alabama at home Saturday, the Tigers are looking for wins to create more space between them and the bubble. In other words, there is plenty at stake for both teams tonight.

Tipoff between Vanderbilt and Auburn is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

This game is also a game that has a huge impact on Vanderbilt's chances of winning a SEC regular season title. The Commodores are already two games back of first place Florida, so they do not have much more room for error in terms of finishing at the top of the conference.

