Vanderbilt guard T.O. Barrett missed Vanderbilt’s Friday matchup with Southern, but the indication from Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington is that his injury isn’t likely to cost him significant time.

"It's more precaution. We probably could have pushed him to be able to play, but it's a long season. We anticipate him back very soon, if not, the next game," Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said.

Barrett is averaging 6.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Byington has used him 16.6 minutes per game this season, but hasn’t started him yet.

Byington has considered Barrett valuable for his ability as a secondary ballhandler and a point of attack defender, though. He didn’t bring Barrett to Vanderbilt with the intention of making him a star. Instead, he’s expected Barrett to fill a role as a complementary guard to Vanderbilt starters Tyler Tanner and Ace Glass.

Barrett started 14 games for Missouri in 2025-26 and was a catalyst to getting it to the NCAA Tournament amid disappointing seasons from others on the roster. He averaged 8.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, but he knew that his past production didn’t do much for him once he left Columbia.

Vanderbilt’s staff still valued that, though.

They saw Barrett up close and personal in one of his best games of the season, a 16-point performance against the Commodores in which he went 8-for-9 from the free throw line, went for five assists and shot 2-for-5 from 3-point range. He also made things difficult on Tanner, which appeared to stick with Vanderbilt’s staff.

Barrett still felt he had to prove himself entering the 2026-27 season as he returned to the floor after missing significant time in the offseason due to a hamstring injury. He only returned to practice two weeks before the season’s start.

“I came to a new school and I’m hurt, I couldn’t really establish myself,” Barrett told Vandy on SI at the beginning of the season. “It was frustrating, but I tried to stay mentally strong. Now, I’m back and I’m just extremely grateful.”

Barrett looks to return to the floor again quickly.

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