No. 14 Vanderbilt men's basketball came away with a quality road victory Tuesday night over Ohio State, beating the Buckeyes 72-66.

The first half consisted of fairly identical play from Vanderbilt and Ohio State. The Commodores and Buckeyes went back-and-forth for the entirety of the first half and then some.

Vanderbilt got the first multi-possession lead when it took a 16-12 lead, but Ohio State answered back with a 10-0 run to go up six, the largest lead either team had to begin the game. Vanderbilt responded by taking a 29-28 lead before Ohio State hit a three-pointer before half.

In total, there were eight total lead changes in the first half. Both teams shot 38% from the court and both teams hit three of its four free throws.

Point guard Tyler Tanner and forward Berke Buyuktuncel were carrying the load early for Vanderbilt. The two combined for 17 of the team’s 29 first half points. It took a while for the Commodores to get into a rhythm offensively. Vanderbilt was dealing with foul trouble with big man Bangot Dak and shooting guard Ace Glass both committing two fouls just a few minutes into the game.

The second half was a little more of the same. The two teams continued to go at it, but Ohio State was the one that created a little separation in second half. Down four, the Buckeyes went on their second 10-0 run and grabbed a six-point lead.

Ohio State's lead got as high as seven points, until the Commodores started to make big defensive plays in the biggest moments.

In the end, though, it was Chandler Bing and Ace Glass that made big shots and made plays on the defenisve side of the ball to help come back and take a lead late. Guard T.O. Barrett got a steal off an Ohio State inbound to seal the win.

As a team, Vanderbilt shot 44% for the game and just 27% from the three-point line. While it was not the greatest offensive performance, the Commodores got offense when they needed it most. Tanner led the scoring for Vanderbilt with 20 points on 6-for-16 shooting and four steals in the game. Bing had 12 points and five rebounds on 5-for-7 shooting. Despite struggling for most of the game, Glass found a way to get to 11 points on 3-for-10.

Up next, Vanderbilt returns to Memorial Gymnasium for a Black Friday game against Southern. Vanderbilt and Southern are scheduled to tipoff at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

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