No. 14 Vanderbilt basketball looked like it was heading toward its first loss of the season Tuesday night after it trailed for nearly 27 minutes and was down 60-55 with four minutes to go in Columbus.

The Commodores had a similar offensive night to the one it had at home against UCF Friday. Vanderbilt shot the ball just a few percentage points higher than it did the other day and hit a few more three-pointers compared to Friday.

Nonetheless, it was an offensive night that looked to be a recipe for Vanderbilt’s first loss of the 2026-27 season. But evidently, that was not the case. The Commodores finished the game on a 17-6 run, including scoring the game’s final seven points to win 72-66. The one who hit the most important shot of the game was guard Ace Glass, who nailed a contested midrange shot to put Vanderbilt in the lead with 40 seconds to go.

Vanderbilt faced adversity and was tested for 40 minutes in a Quad I game against an Ohio State team that should be in the NCAA Tournament. In a lot of ways, that is maybe the best thing that could have happened to Vanderbilt Tuesday.

“I don’t know how we’re going to handle certain situations. This team’s new. We talked about this coming in here: you’re going to have to overcome adversity and they did it in a multitude of ways,” Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said. “The finish there and guys making plays down the stretch.”

The first six games into the season, it was easy to say Vanderbilt was a good team and perhaps a team that was surpassing expectations to a certain extent. It was blowing its opponents out of the water the first three weeks of November and never was truly challenged.

That changed Tuesday night, though. Vanderbilt was challenged from the jump. The Commodores trailed for a majority of night while the game had 13 lead changes through the 40 minutes. The largest lead for either team was when Vanderbilt trailed Ohio State 57-50 in the second half.

There was not much known about this team aside from the talent until it had to dig deep and respond in critical moments.

Had Vanderbilt come in, shot the ball at a high percentage and blown out the Buckeyes, it still would have been an impressive win. However, there are a lot more learning lessons in a game that requires guys up and down the rotation to make plays to get out of a hole. That is what makes the way in which Vanderbilt won the best case scenario for the rest of the season.

The Commodores will have to go through a gauntlet during conference play and there will be plenty of times where Byington’s team will be trailing in the second half and will need the guys he counts on most to pull something off like they did Tuesday.

“It was our first road game and that was something that we knew coming in it was going to be a tough game and tough environment. We were going to face a lot of adversity so we knew we had to be together and play as a team today,” Vanderbilt point guard Tyler Tanner said. “I think today we showed leadership in those moments and then just being able to persevere and stay together.”

The Commodores play two more true road games in nonconference play against Notre Dame and California in early December. They may be tested in those games if they do not play up to their standard. If they do, they will have experience from tonight to lean on.

“We didn’t just tiptoe into a win. We got the stops, we got the rebounds, we got the plays. It was important for us, I learned a lot about us tonight,” Byington said.

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