Mikayla Blakes Selected Finalist For National Award: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball star Mikayla Blakes may see some new hardware in the near future. Per a press release Wednesday, Blakes has been named a finalist for the Wade Trophy.

The Wade Trophy is a national award presented by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and is given to the best women’s basketball player. Blakes is joined by UConn’s Sarah Strong, UCLA’s Lauren Betts and Madison Booker of Texas.

Blakes is just the second Vanderbilt player ever to be named as a finalist for the award. Chantelle Anderson was a finalist during the 2001-2002 and 2002-2003 seasons. The award winner will be announced April 2.

Blakes has more than earned her finalist nomination. Blakes has averaged a nation-leading 27 points per game while also averaging 30 points per game during conference play. Blakes has also helped lead Vanderbilt to a program-record 27 wins this season.

Through Blakes’ exceptional season, she has helped the Commodores far surpass preseason expectations, getting up as high as No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll at one point. Blakes’ efforts have also been a major reason why Vanderbilt has earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament as a host site for the first two rounds.

Blakes will try to continue her magnificent season Saturday as Vanderbilt hosts No. 15 seed High Point for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

171 days

The Anchor: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Vanderbilt women’s basketball star guard Mikayla Blakes earned a spot on the Associated Press’ All-American First Team for leading Vanderbilt this season.

Vanderbilt bowling swept No. 11 seed Tulane in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament Wednesday. With the win, Vanderbilt advances to the quarterfinals.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama picked Vanderbilt women’s basketball to advance to the Elite Eight in his bracket prediction.

Wednesday’s Commodores Results

There were no games played Wednesday.

Thursday’s Commodores Schedule

No. 5 seed Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 McNeese, Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament, 2:15 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis vs. Ole Miss, 4:30 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Hampton Inn River City Relays, Day 1.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“[Red Sanders] alternately bedeviled and sweet-talked his squad, very much in the manner of a parent who disciplines his children and then is beset by remorse when he sees them innocently asleep at night." James Murray, Sports Illustrated

We’ll Leave You With This…

Shootaround at PayCom Center pic.twitter.com/KQSRzwyvl1 — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) March 18, 2026