The women’s NCAA tournament has seen record viewership in the last couple of years, and a major reason for that is star power. In 2024, fans tuned in for the Caitlin Clark Show. And last year it was Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins drawing fans in.

While all three of those players won’t be a part of this year’s madness, there certainly won’t be any shortage of impressive young stars. To get you ready for the 2025–26 tournament, Sports Illustrated is ranking the 68 best players to look out for over the next couple of weeks.

SI’s Dan Falkenheim drove the rankings process, with Tim Capurso , Blake Silverman and Emma Baccellieri contributing as well. Now let’s get to those rankings…

1. Sarah Strong, UConn

Strong is the most talented and dominant women’s college basketball player in a long, long time. She is UConn’s leading scorer, rebounder, most skilled passer and its best defender, filling up the stat sheet in every possible way all while averaging just 26.4 minutes per game thanks to the Huskies’ massive point differential this season.

2. Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Blakes, the NCAA’s leading scorer, is one of just two players—Hannah Hidalgo is the other—to rank inside the top 20 in total points and steals this season. Add in her improvements as a passer and Blakes is virtually unguardable, as well as a big reason why the Commodores could advance past the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in 17 years.

3. Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Atlas shrugged. Hidalgo hasn’t. After Notre Dame lost Olivia Miles to TCU and Sonia Citron to the WNBA, Hidalgo has taken on an intense workload (36.2 minutes per game) and single-handedly ensured the Fighting Irish remained a Top 25 team. She’s a game-wrecker on both ends of the floor, best illustrated by her NCAA-high 5.4 steals per game.

4. Azzi Fudd, UConn

Fudd has recorded career highs in just about every key stat in her final season at UConn. She’s been scoring more (17.7 PPG), shooting more efficiently (60% eFG%), assisting more (3.0 APG) and recording more steals (2.5 SPG). This year has marked the first time during her five-year college basketball career that she has been healthy for two consecutive seasons. The continued development has solidified her spot as a lottery pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.

5. Lauren Betts, UCLA

After some inconsistencies early on, Betts returned to her usual dominance in the low post for much of this season, which saw the UCLA star win the Big Ten’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. As one of the few players in the country capable of holding her own against UConn’s Strong, Betts gives the Bruins a chance to win the program’s first national title, should they have to navigate through the defending champions.

It‘ll be a tough assignment for anyone matched up against Madison Booker, who was named the SEC tournament MVP after averaging 20 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

6. Madison Booker, Texas

Like another famous Texas basketball player who wore No. 35, Madison “Mid-Range Maddie” Booker is a silky smooth scorer inside the three-point line who combines high-volume scoring with killer efficiency. Booker, who is also a strong rebounder and willing passer, has the ability to completely take over games in the NCAA tournament.

7. Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

There’s one particularly useful trivia question to frame what Edwards has done this year for South Carolina. How many players have averaged more than 17.0 ppg in a Gamecocks season under Dawn Staley? You have A’ja Wilson as a junior and A’ja Wilson as a senior… and now Joyce Edwards as a sophomore. Staley’s balanced squads rarely see anyone stand out as a pure scorer this much at South Carolina. But a player like Edwards is simply too effective not to utilize this way.

8. Olivia Miles, TCU

Watching Miles makes one a witness to the flashiest passes and layups women’s college basketball has to offer. While her defense isn’t at the level of some of the other players near the top of this list, Miles excels as a floor general who can dice defenses up in the pick-and-roll.

9. Audi Crooks, Iowa State

No one thrives in the paint like Crooks. Her 64.7% shooting percentage is near the top of the leaderboard for Division I: She gets more buckets (10.1 per game) than any other player in the country. Her combination of physicality and efficiency make her a matchup nightmare in the post.

10. Kiki Rice, UCLA

The Bruins had a case to be the NCAA tournament’s No. 1 overall seed even though UConn went undefeated. The Huskies ultimately received that honor, but UCLA wouldn’t have been in the conversation without Rice. On an incredibly deep roster, the senior guard has been one of best players both on her team and across the country. She’s averaging a career-high 15.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as the Bruins aim to cut down the nets at the Final Four in Phoenix.

11. Raven Johnson, South Carolina

The SEC Defensive Player of the Year does it all for the Gamecocks. Johnson is in the midst of her best season yet at South Carolina, averaging 10.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game. She’s been a mainstay of Staley’s roster as a starter for the past three seasons. As one of the nation’s best playmakers and an elite defender, Johnson could hear her name called in the first round of the WNBA draft.

Ohio State guard Jaloni Cambridge finished the regular season as the Big Ten scoring champion, averaging 23.4 points per game. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

12. Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State

The only Big Ten player named a 2026 Dawn Staley Award finalist, Cambridge can score at will. The 5' 7" sophomore guard—lightning quick on her feet and deadly in transition—dropped 30 or more points in six games this season and has been the engine of the Buckeyes’ offense.

13. Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

After a strong start to the year, Johnson ended the season on a bit of a rocky note in the SEC tournament semifinal. But she has the three-level scoring ability, defensive skills and championship pedigree to make a big impact for Kim Mulkey’s Tigers.

14. Rori Harmon, Texas

The fifth-year guard is one of the most skilled facilitators in the game. Harmon is as experienced and savvy a floor general as they come.

15. Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA

Kneepkens is a ruthlessly efficient scorer who is averaging 13.4 points on 51.8%/44.2%/95.2% shooting splits. One of the best three-point shooters in all of women’s college basketball, Kneepkens has added a whole new dimension to the UCLA offense with her lethal shooting off the catch.

Transferring from Ohio State last year, forward Cotie McMahon has led Ole Miss in points (19.9) and assists (3.0) this season. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

16. Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

McMahon left Ohio State to play her senior season for Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s program. The former Buckeye became the SEC Newcomer of the Year and has grown into one of the nation’s best scorers, averaging 19.9 points per game this year at Ole Miss. She’s a dominant scorer in the post and a solid playmaker for her position, serving as the Rebels’ star this year

17. Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

The Oregon State transfer has averaged a double-double with 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in her second season with Oklahoma. The Sooners lost to eventual champion UConn in the Sweet 16 last year. Now, they hope the Beers–Aaliyah Chavez duo can take the program to its first Final Four since 2002.

18. Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina

After leading the nation in scoring last year at Florida State, Latson transferred to South Carolina for a fresh start, the chance to be coached by Staley and the opportunity to contend for a title. Latson’s new program means that she’s no longer putting up 20-plus points a game. But she’s shooting more efficiently and putting in more work on defense.

19. Olivia Olson, Michigan

Olson stars for the Wolverines alongside fellow sophomore guard Syla Swords. Olson leads Michigan in points (19.2), rebounds (6.2) and steals (1.8) per game. Last year, she was Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year and set a program record for the most points as a freshman, scoring 553 total in her first season. Year 2 has been even better as she is poised to lead the Wolverines through a tournament run.

20. Oluchi Okananwa, Maryland

Okananwa was the beating heart of the Terrapins this year, a season that saw her average 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game while taking home first-team All-Big Ten honors. Okananwa’s lightning-quick first step, ability to weave through defenders and her disruptive hands on defense are paramount to Maryland’s success.

21. Taliah Scott, Baylor

Scott transferred from Auburn and immediately became Baylor’s go-to scorer. As she goes, they go: The Bears are 17–2 when Scott scores at least 20 points and 7–6 in all other contests. She also became the first Baylor guard to average 20 or more points per game since Odyssey Sims did so in 2013–14.

22. Clara Strack, Kentucky

Basketballs have had ample opportunity to become acquainted with the right hand of Clara Strack. She had 2.6 blocks per game this season (third best among high-major players) and operates as the Wildcats’ defensive anchor. Strack isn’t just a rim protector, though. She averaged 17.1 points per game and shot a career-high 46.5% from the midrange.

23. Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Williams has steadily rounded out her skillset and improved over her three seasons at LSU. The small forward can do a little bit of everything—but she’s especially lethal from midrange.

Center Madina Okot has averaged a double-double in her senior season with 13.4 points and 10.9 rebounds. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

24. Madina Okot, South Carolina

Okot only began playing basketball six years ago, but she’s proven to be a fast learner. The 6' 6" center is already one of the best rebounders in the country and she appears to be adding three-pointers to her repertoire. Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee McCuin put it best in a post-game interview after Okot hit three threes against the Rebels: “It’s one thing to have to battle with her around the basket, but she started looking like Steph Curry, I was like we might as well pack it up.”

25. Ava Heiden, Iowa

Talk about a sophomore leap: Heiden tripled her freshman scoring output to 17.4 points per game as she became a full-time starter this year. The 6' 4" center is about as efficient as they come, ranking 11th in the country in effective field goal percentage.

26. Gabriela Jaquez, UCLA

Jaquez is another key piece of the loaded UCLA squad that has title hopes this year. The senior guard grew into a starter last year and she’s having another standout campaign in her final season with the Bruins. She’s taken a huge leap as a three-point shooter, connecting on 41.1% of her 3.3 attempts from long range per game. The sister of Miami Heat forward and another UCLA legend Jaime Jaquez Jr., she hopes to bring the women’s program its first title after the Bruins made their first Final Four appearance in the NCAA tournament last year.

27. Sayvia Sellers, Washington

Sellers is the straw that stirs the drink for the Washington offense, a three-level scorer who shot 48.2% from the field, 35.9% from three-point range and 81.8% from the free-throw line. Simply flip on the tape of Sellers’s 38-point masterpiece in a double-overtime upset win over Maryland if you’re doubting her abilities to carry this team in March Madness.

28. Tonie Morgan, Kentucky

Morgan transferred out of Georgia Tech and found the perfect fit as the Wildcats’ floor general. She’s a pick-and-roll savant who can score or dish to her teammates, as evidenced by her Division I–leading 267 assists this season.

29. Maggie Doogan, Richmond

Doogan’s Spiders barely got into the field as they fell in the Atlantic 10 tournament, but got an at-large bid and a First Four game against Nebraska. The senior forward is one of the best scorers in the nation: She put up 21 points a night this season and had an incredible 48-point game in a win over A-10 foe Davidson in three overtimes on Jan. 10. She spaces the floor from the frontcourt, shooting 40.2% on three-pointers on high volume with 6.6 attempts a game.

30. Hannah Stuelke, Iowa

Inside the paint, Stuelke does just about everything that a coach needs her to do. Need a forward to guard Kamilla Cardoso in international competition? Check . Need a high-IQ player who can rim run, screen, roll and be in the right place at the right time? Check, check, check and check. Her game isn’t loud, but she’s one of the main reasons why Iowa has one of the best defenses in the country.

31. Tessa Johnson, South Carolina

The sharp-shooting guard has picked up the nickname “Tournament Tessa.” And there’s especially good reason for opponents to be nervous this year. Now in a regular starting role for the first time, Johnson has nearly doubled the amount of threes she takes per game, and she’s made them at a slightly higher clip. When she gets hot from deep—watch out.

32. Toby Fournier, Duke

The 6' 2" sophomore has shined in her first year as a starter for the Blue Devils. She was impactful as a freshman off the bench, but Fournier has taken the extra workload this year and ran with it. She leads Duke with 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. She’ll be one of the best rim protectors in the NCAA tournament, then can make opponents pay on the other end of the floor.

33. Avery Howell, Washington

The USC transfer has elevated her game in her first season at Washington. Howell is the only player in D-I to average more than 2.0 threes per game while pulling down more than 8.0 rebounds. A slightly tortured contortion of a stat? Maybe. But the point holds. Few players can match her particular skillset.

LSU junior MiLaysia Fulwiley is known for her speed and creativity, often muscling her way to impressive shots or highlight-worthy passes. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

34. MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

There may not be a more electric player in the country than Fulwiley when she has the ball in her hands. She could be heating up at the right time : Fulwiley has averaged 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.8 steals over the Tigers’ last six games.

35. Grace VanSlooten, MSU

The Spartans missed out on the final top-16 rankings, entering the tournament as a five-seed without the opportunity to host first- and second-round games in East Lansing. Michigan State has a tough first-round matchup against Colorado State and a potential meeting with Oklahoma should it advance. How far the Spartans go will be up to VanSlooten and Kennedy Blair. VanSlooten leads the team in scoring as a dominant scorer in the paint who’s versatile in the frontcourt.

36. Britt Prince, Nebraska

The Cornhuskers were on the bubble , but Nebraska made the 68-team field with a play-in game against Richmond for an 11-seed. Prince, a sophomore guard, makes Nebraska’s offense go. She puts up 17.4 points and 4.5 assists per game and is an elite three-point shooter, shooting 45.2% from deep.

37. Syla Swords, Michigan

Swords and Olson have played off each other since the sophomore pair arrived in Ann Arbor last year. Swords has scored 14.5 points per game for the Wolverines this season, second on the team behind only Olson’s 19.2 ppg. A former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, Swords became the youngest basketball player in Canadian history to compete in the Olympics when she made the senior team for the 2024 Paris Games.

38. Brooklyn Meyer, SDSU

It’s not hard to see why she was the only mid-major player on the midseason Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award watchlist. A sturdy presence inside, Meyer is one of two players in the country to shoot at least 60% from the floor and average more than 20 points per game. (Crooks is the other.)

39. Jazzy Davidson, USC

The Trojans haven’t had the greatest season, 17–13 in the difficult Big Ten, but Davidson’s strong first season has been a bright light as JuJu Watkins missed the entire year recovering from her ACL tear in last year’s NCAA tournament. Davidson, a top recruit in the 2025 class, leads the Trojans in all five statistical categories: points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks.

40. Jordan Harrison, WVU

The senior guard has earned every one of her tears in her touching post-game interview following the Mountaineers’ Big 12 tournament title win. Named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, Harrison is a perfect fit for Mark Kellogg’s high-pressure system. The 5' 6" point guard led the Big 12 with 3.3 steals per game and increased her efficiency at the rim in her final season in Morgantown

Oklahoma guard Aaliyah Chavez has averaged 18.4 points per game in her freshman season for the Sooners. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

41. Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma

Chavez’s first season as a Sooner has been nothing short of incredible. Her dominant overtime performance to take down South Carolina was a highlight as she hit five threes in the extra frame alone. Her incredible range, scoring power and playmaking ability stands out any time Oklahoma hits the floor. Watch for Chavez’s name at the top of the WNBA draft in a few years.

42. Jordan Lee, Texas

Lee is critical to Texas’s success this year. She’s been a more productive scorer than anyone on this roster save Booker. And on a squad that shoots very few threes—no major team in the country takes fewer—she’s the only consistent threat from deep.

43. Berry Wallace, Illinois

Wallace is only a sophomore, but she’s quickly developed into the Fighting Illini’s go-to option. She came off the bench during her freshman season and took advantage of the increased workload in Year 2. She scores 18.4 points a night and has helped lead Illinois to a second straight NCAA tournament appearance.

44. Tori McKinney, Minnesota

McKinney is a great defender, earning All-Big Ten defensive team honors this season. She has some scoring pop, too, dropping a career-high 29 points against Michigan State on Feb. 22. The Golden Gophers get to play at home for the first couple games of the NCAA tournament as a four-seed, which McKinney’s stellar play helped the program achieve in its first trip to the Big Dance since 2018.

45. Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee

The Lady Volunteers barely made it into the tournament, entering the field as a 10-seed following a 16–13 season. Cooper, who transferred in from South Carolina before last season, leads Tennessee’s attack alongside Janiah Barker. She’s as good of a defender as she is a scorer, averaging a whopping 2.7 steals per game.

46. Marta Suárez, TCU

Suárez has shined for the Horned Frogs alongside Miles this year. The California transfer has taken a huge leap as a perimeter shooter, hitting her threes at a career-high 37.3% clip on her highest volume yet with just under six attempts per game. TCU is in South Carolina’s region and would have to get past No. 2 Iowa to make it to the Elite Eight, but the Horned Frogs have the starpower to make some noise in the tournament behind Miles and Suárez.

47. Zoe Brooks, NC State

A sharp combo guard with smooth handles, Brooks is at her best when she’s driving and getting downhill. The junior has steadily improved over her three seasons at NC State and has now been first-team All-ACC for two years in a row.

48. Khamil Pierre, NC State

Pierre is among the most aggressive rebounders in the game: Her 12.0 rebounds per game are top -0 in D-I. At 6' 2", she doesn’t have overwhelming size, but her stellar footwork and sharp instincts mean that she’s seemingly always in position. That adds up to strong post play that makes her a walking double-double.

49. ZaKiyah Johnson, LSU

Johnson isn’t the biggest star on Mulkey’s squad, but she’s made an immediate impact as a freshman as the future face of the program. She’s a solid rebounder and adds nearly 10 points a night to the Tigers’ already high-powered offense. She received SEC All-Freshman honors and could be a big part of LSU’s tournament run as the two-seed in UCLA’s region.

50. Dani Carnegie, Georgia

Need a bucket? Call Carnegie. The Georgia Tech transfer traded Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate in for a starring role for the Bulldogs and made the All-SEC First Team in her first season. The 5' 9" combo guard is comfortable pulling up or driving to the basket, and her scoring pop tends to flash in a big way. Carnegie tallied 32 points in an 82–59 drubbing of Ole Miss in January and dropped 29 points in Georgia’s 76–74 upset of Vanderbilt in mid-February.

51. Chit-Chat Wright, Iowa

She may be 5' 4", but Wright can shoot from anywhere and packs quite the scoring punch into her game. The point guard was one of six players in the country to take at least 100 three-pointers and shoot 45% or better from deep.

52. Taina Mair, Duke

After losing Reigan Richardson, Oluchi Okananwa and Vanessa de Jesus at the end of last season, Duke needed Mair to step up in the backcourt. No problem. Mair showed last year’s shooting leap was no fluke and set career highs in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.1) and points, rebounds and steals per game. She won the conference tournament MVP award and racked up ACC All-First Team and All-Defensive Team honors.

53. Charlisse Leger-Walker, UCLA

Leger-Walker transferred to UCLA last year and had to sit out the entire season with a torn ACL. She’s now slotted into the starting lineup seamlessly averaging 5.6 APG. Leger-Walker is a tremendously adept facilitator with great court vision and a knack for picking apart defenses.

54. Kymora Johnson, Virginia

The junior guard has improved over each of her three seasons with the program. Johnson is far and away Virginia’s best player, averaging 19.0 points, 5.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. She shoots 36.1% from three-point range on over eight attempts per game. She dropped 41 points in a win over Winthrop on Dec. 20. She then scored 31 as the Hoos survived against Florida State in double overtime. Every win Virginia secured was important as the team stayed firmly on the bubble and slid at the end of the season.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma credited KK Arnold (center) as the power behind the Huskies’ Big East tournament title this year. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

55. KK Arnold, UConn

An underrated cog in the UConn basketball machine, Arnold is an efficient scorer, one of the best playmakers in the country—having posted the second best assist-to-turnover ratio this season—and a tireless on-ball defender. Arnold’s breakout performance in the Big East tournament could be a harbinger of things to come for the Huskies in March Madness.

56. Mia Nicastro, Western Illinois

Nicastro helped Western Illinois become the first team to punch its ticket to the Big Dance. The senior forward is one of the best scorers in the country as her 24.2 points per game are behind only the star-studded trio of Blakes, Crooks and Hidalgo. The Leathernecks went 26–5 this season as Nicastro dazzled along with junior guard Raegan McCowan.

57. Kennedy Cambridge, Ohio State

Cambridge is a suffocating one-on-one defender who set the Ohio State women’s basketball program record for steals in a season, averaging 3.9 per game. Cambridge, who finished second only to UCLA’s Lauren Betts in defensive rating in the Big Ten, is the engine of the Buckeyes’ opportunistic defense.

58. Laura Ziegler, Louisville

The Saint Joseph’s transfer is a versatile forward whose playmaking ability pops from her position. Louisville employs a balanced attack and Ziegler helps keep the offense flowing beside the backcourt duo of Imari Berry and Tajianna Roberts. She’s improved as a three-point shooter this year, connecting on 36.6% of her 3.6 attempts from deep per game.

59. Delaney Thomas, Duke

A crafty scorer in the paint, Thomas shot 60.4% from the field, a mark that would have ranked inside the top 10 in the country had she qualified. The junior forward is also a force on the glass, creating extra possessions for the Blue Devils with her tireless motor.

60. Rachel Ullstrom, Richmond

Ullstrom’s sharpshooting is one of the key reasons why the Spiders are a top-10 team from beyond the arc. She has shot over 40% from three in each of her last three seasons and she has led the Atlantic 10 in effective field goal percentage in back-to-back years. Along with Doogan, Ullstrom will be hoping to close her collegiate career by pushing Richmond past Nebraska and potentially upsetting Baylor in the opening round.

61. Angela Dugalic, UCLA

The 6' 4" Dugalic was an easy choice for Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year. She would almost certainly have a starting role on nearly any other roster in the country. But for loaded UCLA, she’s a spark off the bench and an essential presence in the paint who can also help space the floor.

62. Janiah Barker, Tennessee

Barker has not always fit seamlessly into the Kim Caldwell system this year at Tennessee. (Although, to be fair, it has felt at times as if no one has been seamlessly fitting into that system.) But the 6' 4" forward has the athleticism, tools and raw talent to make her an intriguing prospect.

63. Kara Dunn, USC

Believe coach Lindsay Gottlieb when she says, “We would be nowhere without KD.” The 5' 11" Georgia Tech transfer has done just about everything for the Trojans, from mentoring Davidson and playing as a small-ball four to scoring a game-high 25 points in a mid-season upset of Iowa.

64. Kaety L’Amoreaux, Fairfield

Fairfield’s leader in points, assists and steals, L’Amoreaux is among the best players in the MAAC, where she earned Player of the Year and All-Defensive Team honors. In a January win over Niagara, the do-it-all guard became the first player in program history to record a triple-double, which speaks to the kind of impact she can have on games.

65. Addy Brown, Iowa State

To see how much Brown means to Iowa State, just look at how much it struggled while she was sidelined with a lower-body injury. The Cyclones rely on her to do a bit of everything: There’s no substitute for her rebounding ability (8.9 per game), but she also facilitates (5.2 assists per game) and is a legitimate scoring threat, too.

66. Uche Izoje, Syracuse

The Orange have a star in the making in their freshman center, and her one-on-one battle with Crooks in the first round might be the moment where the country catches on. The ACC Rookie of the Year is athletic, runs the floor well and patrols the paint like a hawk (her 2.6 blocks per game led the conference.) After playing professionally for two years in Japan, Izoje is just what Syracuse needed to rebound from last year’s 12–18 season.

67. Imari Berry, Louisville

Berry, the ACC’s Sixth Player of the Year, packs a punch for the Louisville bench, as she averaged 11.2 points per game while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. At a glance, the Cardinals don’t possess a superstar, go-to-scorer, but Berry has proven multiple times this season (22 points in the ACC tournament semifinal win over North Carolina) that she can be that type of player.

68. Jessica TImmons, Alabama

After tearing her ACL and missing the entire 2024–25 season, Timmons stepped right back into her starting role and had career highs in points, assists and three-point shooting percentage. (She more than doubled her previous single-season best for made threes while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc.) The 5' 8" guard isn’t afraid to attack the basket and has a savvy array of moves to set up her shot.

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