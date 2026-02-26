Miles Keeffe is Vanderbilt Basketball's Longest Tenured Player. Here's How He Describes What He's Experienced.

NASHVILLE—There’s Miles Keeffe with his patented white long-sleeve shirt sitting under his Vanderbilt uniform as he walks between his parents from the corner of the Memorial Gymnasium floor out to midcourt, where he’ll meet Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington and athletic director Candice Storey Lee.

The moment in which he’s about to experience as Vanderbilt public address announcer Kris Freeman announces Keeffe’s name represents the scope of what Keeffe has meant to this place. Vanderbilt’s walk-on guard has appeared in just 28 career games and has scored six times, but his ovation doesn’t indicate that his career around these parts has gone unnoticed.

How could it?

Miles Keeffe has experienced plenty as a member of Vanderbilt basketball. | Gavin Nevill

“Keeffe is a guy who could be getting minutes, a really good player, and most importantly; every single practice he’s ready to go,” Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke told Vandy on SI. “He’s ready to do his job–which is really to be an aggressive scorer–and he’s always the other team’s best player on scout team.”

Keeffe’s career has spanned from 2022–when then-Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse declared that he was better than the average walk-on–has included a surprise start as Stackhouse disciplined former Vanderbilt star Tyrin Lawrence, another stint of meaningful SEC minutes as he spotted minutes for Vanderbilt against South Carolina this season and a few late-game sequences that have enflamed Vanderbilt’s student section. Keeffe’s magnum opus was a seven-point outing against The Citadel a season ago–which would’ve put him among the country’s best in points per minute if he’d qualified.

As Keeffe ran through the tunnel and left it for the final time at Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday, a transcendent piece of this program left with him. Keeffe is one of just two Vanderbilt players that was a part of the Stackhouse tenure. If anyone in this program can be a historian of its last four years, Keeffe is the best option. He’s seen everyone from Ezra Manjon to Chris Manon come and go.

He was along for the wild ride as the 2022-23 Vanderbilt team made an unlikely late-season push and nearly found its way into the NCAA Tournament field. He worked to be ready to see the floor as the program bottomed out in 2023-24 and Stackhouse was ultimately parted ways with. When the program made a coaching change, Keeffe chose to embrace it and stayed. While Vanderbilt has surged under Mark Byington and has become an annual NCAA Tournament team, Keeffe has been along for the ride.

Vanderbilt guard Miles Keeffe (25) goes to the basket during an NCAA college basketball practice Tuesday, October 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Obviously there's been a lot of depth and valleys during my time here and time where we had very few people in the stadium,” Keeffe told Vandy on SI. “So, to see this and send ourselves out with a chance to win the SEC tournament and a chance to have a nice seed in March Madness is great.”

Keeffe says he didn’t expect all the ups and downs that have come with the Vanderbilt program throughout his college career, but all of them have seemingly made him that much more memorable around these parts.

When this is all over, Keeffe will take a position at Goldman Sachs–an investment banking and financial services company. For now, though, he’s a part of Vanderbilt’s push to set the program wins record and to earn a top-four seed. Over the next few weeks, he’s likely to be Kentucky guard Otega Oweh, Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Ole Miss AJ Storr in practice. If Vanderbilt runs a team off the floor, Keeffe could get a moment in the sun.

Whether he does or not, he believes he’s better off for spending four years here, within this program.

“That's one of the reasons I stayed here when the coaching staff changed, because I knew the value of Vanderbilt,” Keeffe said. “Education and opportunity and I’ve used all the resources not only in basketball, but outside of basketball, to set myself up for life after basketball. And I think that that's an opportunity that this school offers that not many in the country can say the same thing.”