NBA Mock Draft-Heavy SEC Presence: Vanderbilt's Nesmith At No.18

The Southeastern Conference dominated the recent NFL Draft, and the league looks likely to provide a heavy presence to the coming NBA Draft as well.

A new two-round mock draft from Sports illustrated's basketball insider Jeremy Woo has eleven former SEC players selected among the 60 selections for the 30 NBA teams in his latest offering.

Of the eleven SEC players Woo has gone in the draft, five are first-rounders with six in the second round, according to Woo.

Also, according to Woo, the SEC will have the first player taken overall with former University of Georgia star Anthony Edwards going first overall to the Golden State Warriors.

FIRST-ROUND

1. Warriors - Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 225 | Age: 18 | Freshman

6. Knicks - Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Freshman

10. Suns - Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Freshman

18. Mavericks - Aaron Nesmith, SG, Vanderbilt

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

23. Heat - Kira Lewis, PG, Alabama

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 160 | Age: 18 | Sophomore

SECOND ROUND

37. Wizards (via Bulls) - Immanuel Quickley, SG, Kentucky

40. Grizzlies (via Suns) - Isaiah Joe, SG, Arkansas

43. Pelicans - Robert Woodard, F, Mississippi State

47. Bulls (via Grizzlies) - Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky

50. Pacers - Skylar Mays, SG, LSU

53. Kings (via Heat) - Reggie Perry, C, Mississippi State

What does Woo think of former Vanderbilt star Aaron Nesmith, who he has gone in the first round?

"There’s little question Nesmith profiles as one of the best three-point shooters in the draft, and while his 52% on 115 attempts in an injury-shortened season isn’t sustainable, it’s still wildly impressive. As long as the medical checks out on his fractured foot, teams seem pretty comfortable with his overall skill set. Nesmith isn’t extremely dynamic off the dribble, nor is he an elite athlete, but he’s well rounded enough to attack closeouts and should be able to defend respectably within a scheme. Most teams can use a guy like that. For Dallas, he could be a long-term upgrade on their collection of low-budget wings, and an eventual replacement in Tim Hardaway’s role.

MISSING OUT

Several big-name SEC players like Vanderbilt's Saben Lee and the Kentucky tandem of Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery among numerous others from the league went undrafted in Woo's mock. Those players under this scenario would take the undrafted free-agent route in signing with and potentially make an NBA roster.

It's not the best route, but for players with NBA aspirations, it is still afoot in the door with an opportunity to earn their place in the league.

Regardless of how the draft plays out, the SEC will have a plethora of new faces in 2020-21, if we get a season at all.

