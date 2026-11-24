The game that was circled on Vanderbilt men’s basketball’s schedule when it first dropped is here.

The Commodores go on the road for the first time this season in a true road game against Ohio State in Columbus. Vanderbilt is entering the game 6-0 and looking to continue the unbeaten start to the 2026-27 season. Vanderbilt is coming off a game against UCF where it did not shoot the ball well, but managed to score 82 points.

For Ohio State, it will be the third time this season it has played a power conference team. The Buckeyes lost on the road to BYU and UConn.

Tipoff for Vanderbilt and Ohio State is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Peacock. Here is everything you need to know before tonight’s game.

Latest Injury News from No. 14 Vanderbilt at Ohio State

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

– Vanderbilt will continue to be without freshman guard Gabe Nesmith. Nesmith will miss at least a couple months with an injury or even potentially miss the season.

No. 14 Vanderbilt at Ohio State Game Information

How to Watch

Who: Vanderbilt (6-0) vs. Ohio State (4-2)

When: Tuesday Nov. 24, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

TV: Peacock

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt survived a late surge by UCF in Nashville Friday, beating the Knights 82-74.

Last time out, Ohio State: Ohio State cruised to its fourth victory Thursday, beating UMBC by a score of 101-62.

Betting Odds for No. 14 Vanderbilt at Ohio State

Spread: Vanderbilt -2.5 points

Over/Under: 156.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for No. 14 Vanderbilt at Ohio State

Vanderbilt did not have its best offensive night against UCF, but still managed to win in a somewhat high scoring game. Here is what we learned from the Commodores victory Friday night.

Vanderbilt defense was the anchor that helped it separate from UCF early and carried the weight when it needed to. Sure, there were possessions that Vanderbilt would want back, but it also played really good defense at various points in the game as well. Read Graham Baakko’s story on what Vanderbilt’s defense showed against UCF.

As of now, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington does not feel like his team is ready for SEC play. Perhaps that is true, but it could still be undefeated when it begins conference play in January. Read Joey Dwyer’s column on where Vanderbilt stands right now.

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