NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt men’s basketball is still undefeated and looking to keep that going tonight.

The Commodores host UCF in Memorial Gymnasium in what is the final home-and-home series Vanderbilt is concluding this season. Vanderbilt has already beaten Wake Forest and Memphis this season, two teams it beat on the road last season. Tonight, Vanderbilt finishes the home-and-home against UCF. A season ago, it went down to Orlando and beat the Golden Knights 105-93.

Vanderbilt is coming off a win over Eastern Illinois, where it showed the type of team it can be on both sides of the ball.

Vanderbilt and UCF are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Here is everything you need to know before tonight’s game.

Latest Injury News from UCF at No. 15 Vanderbilt

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

– Vanderbilt is without freshman guard Gabe Nesmith for a couple of months or even the entire season, head coach Mark Byington announced after the Commodores’ win over Bellarmine on opening night.

UCF at No. 15 Vanderbilt Game Information

How to Watch

Who: UCF (4-1) vs. No. 15 Vanderbilt (5-0)

When: Friday, Nov. 20,7 p.m. CT

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network+

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt thrashed Eastern Illinois at home, 96-50.

Last time out, UCF: UCF took its first loss of the season at home in a game against Mississippi State.

Betting Odds for UCF at No. 15 Vanderbilt

Spread: Vanderbilt -16.5 points

Over/Under: 156.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for UCF at No. 15 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt looked like it played a much more complete game against Eastern Illinois than it did against Prairie View a week ago. Here are a few things we learned following Vanderbilt’s dominant win Tuesday.

The most important thing coming out of Tuesday’s victory is what happened after the game. Mark Byington was much more satisfied with his team’s performance. Read Joey Dwyer’s story on how Vanderbilt got Byington’s message.

In between the games against Prairie View and Eastern Illinois, Vanderbilt forward Sebastian Williams-Adams has stepped up and taken on a leadership role amongst the roster. Read Joey Dwyer’s story on how Williams-Adams has made Vanderbilt more player-led.

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