Heading into the 2026 college football season, many people believed that this year's edition of The Game would have huge implications for both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

Unfortunately, between injuries, poor play, and ill-timed losses, both teams are now well outside the picture for both of those achievements. Instead, the 7-4 Buckeyes will take on the 6-5 Wolverines with little more than bragging rights on the line.

With that being said, this is still one of the biggest rivalry games in the country, so let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's matchup.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan +10 (-110)

Ohio State -10 (-110)

Moneyline

Michigan +310

Ohio State -395

Total

OVER 38.5 (-105)

UNDER 38.5 (-115)

Michigan vs. Ohio State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 28

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Michigan record: 6-5 (3-5 in Big Ten)

Ohio State record: 7-4 (5-3 in Big Ten)

Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Michigan is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Michigan is 2-6 against the spread in its last eight games

The UNDER is 8-2 in Michigan's last 10 games

Ohio State is 0-4 against the spread in its last four games

The OVER is 6-4 in Ohio State's last 10 games

Michigan vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch

Jeremiah Smith, WR - Ohio State Buckeyes

Jeremiah Smith is the clear player to watch in this game, and the only exciting aspect of this matchup on either sideline. Despite Ohio State being out of the running for the College Football Playoff, their star receiver enters the week as the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He has racked up 1,482 receiving yards on 86 receptions and an eye-popping 17 touchdowns. There are a handful of records that Smith can set in this game. He needs one more touchdown to set the school's single-season receiving yards record with 18. He also needs 10 receptions to set the Ohio State single-season receptions record and 125 yards to set the single-season receiving yards record, both of which are currently held by Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Prediction and Best Bet

I feel comfortable laying the points on the Buckeyes in this game. Both teams have some offensive issues lately, but Michigan was very few redeeming qualities on that side of the football, ranking 112th in EPA per play and 94th in offensive success rate. Luke Fahey doesn't seem to be the answer at quarterback for the Buckeyes, but they are still far and away more effective than the Wolverines' offense.

It's also worth noting that Michigan is 22nd in opponent pass success rate and 18th in opponent EPA per pass, which could leave an opening for Jeremiah Smith to have yet another big game and carry Ohio State to the win and cover.

Give me the home team in this one.

Pick: Ohio State -10 (-110) via DraftKings

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