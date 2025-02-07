No. 24 Vanderbilt Falls to No. 4 Texas: The Anchor, February 7, 2025
No. 24 Vanderbilt failed to capitalize on a pristine opportunity Thursday to improve its resume a few weeks before the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament selections in an 87-66 loss to No. 4 Texas.
The Commodores (18-6, 5-5 SEC) never held a lead against the Longhorns (23-2, 9-1 SEC) after freshman Mikayla Blakes scored the game’s first points nearly two minutes after the opening tip.
Texas held the nation’s seventh-highest scoring offense to just 66 points and a 38.6 field goal percentage, including just 2-of-11 on three-pointers. The Longhorns also forced 17 turnovers, which they scored 27 total points off of.
Khamil Pierre led Vanderbilt in scoring with 26 points and Blakes had 22, but not other player had more than seven points scored. Pierre also led Vanderbilt in rebounds with seven total, including five offensive rebounds.
Vanderbilt won’t be back in action until next Thursday when Mississippi State comes to Nashville, Tenn. The game will be televised on SEC Network starting at 8 p.m.
