No. 24 Vanderbilt Falls to No. 4 Texas: The Anchor, February 7, 2025

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Justine Pissott (13) brings the rebound down under the net over Texas Longhorns forwards Taylor Jones (44) and Madison Booker (35) in the first half as the Texas Longhorns take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at the Moody Center, Feb. 5, 2025.
Vanderbilt Commodores guard Justine Pissott (13) brings the rebound down under the net over Texas Longhorns forwards Taylor Jones (44) and Madison Booker (35) in the first half as the Texas Longhorns take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at the Moody Center, Feb. 5, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 24 Vanderbilt failed to capitalize on a pristine opportunity Thursday to improve its resume a few weeks before the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament selections in an 87-66 loss to No. 4 Texas.

The Commodores (18-6, 5-5 SEC) never held a lead against the Longhorns (23-2, 9-1 SEC) after freshman Mikayla Blakes scored the game’s first points nearly two minutes after the opening tip.

Texas held the nation’s seventh-highest scoring offense to just 66 points and a 38.6 field goal percentage, including just 2-of-11 on three-pointers. The Longhorns also forced 17 turnovers, which they scored 27 total points off of.

Khamil Pierre led Vanderbilt in scoring with 26 points and Blakes had 22, but not other player had more than seven points scored. Pierre also led Vanderbilt in rebounds with seven total, including five offensive rebounds.

Vanderbilt won’t be back in action until next Thursday when Mississippi State comes to Nashville, Tenn. The game will be televised on SEC Network starting at 8 p.m.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Bowling: Vanderbilt at Storm Flyer Classic, All Day

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.

Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at East Coast Invitational

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Texas 87, No. 24 Vanderbilt 66

