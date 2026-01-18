Photo Gallery: Tyler Nickel and Jalen Washington in Action against Florida
In this story:
NASHVILLE---The highly anticipated SEC showdown between No. 10 Vanderbilt and No. 19 Florida at Memorial Gymnasium lived up to the hype, delivering a thrilling back-and-forth affair.
For Vanderbilt, Tyler Nickel and Jalen Washington each scored 14 points, providing steady offensive production throughout the night. Despite an efficient performance and limited turnovers, the Commodores were unable to regain the lead in the final minute.
Kasen Holt is a senior mechanical engineering major at Lipscomb University, from Manchester, Tenn. She's been doing photography for the past five years, and found her passion in sports photography while growing up playing basketball. "I’m still unsure where my career will take me, but I hope to either work at an engineering firm connected to sports facility buildings or pursue the humanitarian side of engineering where I can directly serve communities through engineering missions and outreach." She's been to 20 countries and did a study abroad semester in Vienna, Austria.