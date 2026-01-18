Photo Gallery: Tyler Nickel and Jalen Washington in Action against Florida

NASHVILLE---The highly anticipated SEC showdown between No. 10 Vanderbilt and No. 19 Florida at Memorial Gymnasium lived up to the hype, delivering a thrilling back-and-forth affair.

For Vanderbilt, Tyler Nickel and Jalen Washington each scored 14 points, providing steady offensive production throughout the night. Despite an efficient performance and limited turnovers, the Commodores were unable to regain the lead in the final minute.

Guard Tyler Nickel shoots over Florida's Xaivian Lee. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI

Jalen Washington goes up to defend the ball. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI

Tyler Nickel's celebratory pose after hitting a three. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI

Jalen Washington in the paint against Florida. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI