Photo Gallery: Tyler Nickel and Jalen Washington in Action against Florida

A look at some of our best shots highlighting Vanderbilt basketball's Tyler Nickel and Jalen Washington on the court.
Kasen Holt|
Full play action of Vanderbilt basketball players boxing out to rebound the ball. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI

NASHVILLE---The highly anticipated SEC showdown between No. 10 Vanderbilt and No. 19 Florida at Memorial Gymnasium lived up to the hype, delivering a thrilling back-and-forth affair.

For Vanderbilt, Tyler Nickel and Jalen Washington each scored 14 points, providing steady offensive production throughout the night. Despite an efficient performance and limited turnovers, the Commodores were unable to regain the lead in the final minute.

Guard Tyler Nickel shoots over Florida's Xaivian Lee. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI
Jalen Washington goes up to defend the ball. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI
Tyler Nickel's celebratory pose after hitting a three. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI
Jalen Washington in the paint against Florida. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI
Tyler Nickel signals a "charge" call on Florida's team, correctly predicting the outcome of the play. | Kasen Holt - Vandy on SI
Kasen Holt is a senior mechanical engineering major at Lipscomb University, from Manchester, Tenn. She's been doing photography for the past five years, and found her passion in sports photography while growing up playing basketball. "I’m still unsure where my career will take me, but I hope to either work at an engineering firm connected to sports facility buildings or pursue the humanitarian side of engineering where I can directly serve communities through engineering missions and outreach." She's been to 20 countries and did a study abroad semester in Vienna, Austria.

