Prairie View at No. 22 Vanderbilt Basketball: Game Central Rundown, TV Information

NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt basketball is looking to continue its hot start to the season with another buy game.

The Commodores take on Prairie View tonight in Memorial Gymnasium looking for a 4-0 start. Vanderbilt pulled away from Memphis in the second half Tuesday to come away with a dominating victory. Ace Glass had himself a huge performance in the second half and showed what Vanderbilt can be offensively.

“The first couple games, I just thought we did too much individually. And the ball really moved tonight and it found the open,” head coach Mark Byington said on the performance. “It was the threes, it was the layups, it was our shot quality.”

Vanderbilt tips off against Prairie View at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Here is all you need to know about the matchup before tonight’s game.

Latest Injury News from Prairie View at No. 22 Vanderbilt

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

– Again, Vanderbilt will not have Gabe Nesmith for the first couple of months this season and potentially the whole season, Byington announced after Vanderbilt's win over Bellarmine in early November.

Prairie View at No. 22 Vanderbilt Game Information

How to Watch

Who: Prairie View (2-2) vs. No. 22 Vanderbilt (3-0)

When: Friday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network+

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt dominated in-state rival Memphis in Nashville Tuesday night, beating the Tigers 105-81

Last time out, Prairie View: Prairie View is coming off a loss to SMU Tuesday 98-63.

Betting Odds for Prairie View at No. 22 Vanderbilt

Spread: Vanderbilt -37.5 points

Over/Under: 153.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for Prairie View at No. 22 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt dominated the second half against Memphis Tuesday night. The Commodores got going on both ends of the floor to pull away. Read Joey Dwyer’s takeaways on the win from Tuesday.

Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said that although it is the end of the home-and-home series with Memphis, he hopes to continue to renew the in-state rivalry soon. Read Mikey Andersen’s story for more.

Vanderbilt shot 57% as a team and hit 15 three-pointers against Memphis the other night. Part of the reason that happened was because the Commodores were moving the ball and making room for guys to get open. Read Graham Baakko’s stor y on what it means for the season.