Sources: Duke Miles Out With Knee Injury, Timeline Update

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt was without veteran guard Duke Miles on Tuesday against Kentucky and the possibility that he misses more than just this game is a possibility, Vandy on SI has learned.

Miles is dealing with a knee injury that will not require surgery, but will require him to play through some discomfort. The expectation is that Miles’ injury timetable won’t be as long as Vanderbilt guard Frankie Collins’, but a return in Saturday’s game against Ole Miss isn’t necessarily a guarantee.

The Vanderbilt guard didn’t warm up prior to Tuesday night’s game and stood on the sideline in street clothes.

Miles is Vanderbilt’s second-leading scorer, averaging 16.6 points as well as 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, Miles has been disruptive all season and recorded seven steals in Vanderbilt’s Saturday win against Mississippi State–which was the most a Vanderbilt player has recorded in a game since James Strong hit the same number in 1998.

“Haven’t seen him play much but I do enjoy watching him and Tyler [Tanner] in the backcourt defensively,” Strong told Vandy on SI via text message on Sunday. Reminds me of myself and Atiba Prater. I really appreciate the intensity, competitiveness, and pride he plays with on the defensive end. His anticipation and feel defensively are elite.”

Vanderbilt is Miles’ third college stop, but has been his most successful thus far. The Vanderbilt guard took the jump from the midmajor level to the SEC last season, but was often used as a complementary player to eventual lottery pick Jeremiah Fears.

“He kind of was stuck in the offense playing with the lottery pick,” Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said. “We were worried about him, especially if he was being used more and kind of used in a different way. He is a guy that can impact the game offensively, make shots. He’s very cerebral. Like, a high level intelligence that’s very impressive.”

Byington’s evaluation has paid off as Miles has transformed into a star for Vanderbilt. Miles has become a true three-level scorer and a premium defender while dedicating this season to his late grandmother Terry Martin.

It appears as if Miles–who has a reputation that includes him being likely to fight through injury–will be back in time to make her proud. Miles’ status is still very much up in the air for Vanderbilt’s Saturday game against Ole Miss. Vanderbilt has the week off until its Feb. 7 game against Oklahoma to get Miles back against his former team if he’s unavailable on Saturday.