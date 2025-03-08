South Carolina Ends Vanderbilt's SEC Tournament Run
Vanderbilt made things interesting late in its quarterfinal round and nearly pulled off a monumental upset against South Carolina. However, it wasn’t to be for the Commodores.
No. 1-seed South Carolina saw a double-digit lead disappear in the fourth quarter after SEC Freshman of the Year Mikayla Blakes made her second three-pointer with 4:22 left to play and made the score 68-63. Unfortunately for Vanderbilt, it would the last points scored in the game.
“I thought that we fought hard, and we looked much more like ourselves in the second half of the game,” Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said. “We settled in. Our shot selections were better, our defense was better. That’s the best of who we are. When we are that team, we can compete with anyone in the country. I fully believe that. Then we made mistakes down the stretch. We didn’t score. It was three or four minutes left in the game.”
The Gamecocks ended the game on a 16-0 run to secure an 84-63 victory and advance to the semifinal round of the 2025 SEC Women’s SEC Basketball Tournament against No. 5-seed Oklahoma (who beat No. 4-seed Kentucky 69-65).
Vanderbilt, meanwhile, will await to learn where it’s headed for the NCAA Women’s Tournament on Sunday after what has already been an incredible season.
The Commodores head into the NCAA Tournament with a 22-10 record, a top 10 national scoring offense, one of the nation’s best freshmen and beat their biggest rival twice in the same season for the first-time ever.
The Commodores should expect to receive an invitation to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday.
The 68-team bracket for the women’s tournament will be announced at 7 p.m., March 16.