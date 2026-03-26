How to Watch Vanderbilt WBB Against Notre Dame in the Sweet 16

Vanderbilt women’s basketball looks to continue its historic season Friday in the Sweet 16 against No. 6 seed Notre Dame. The Commodores are making their first appearance in the second weekend for the first time since 2009.

While it has been a while since Vanderbilt has made it to this point, the Commodores do not enter Friday’s game as the underdog. With a 29-4 record and with All-SEC award winners, Vanderbilt is the favorite over Notre Dame, who is coming off an upset win at No. 3 seed Ohio State in the Round of 32.

Vanderbilt is led by its backcourt between Mikayla Blakes and Aubrey Galvan. The dynamic duo was named the SEC Player of the Year and the SEC Freshman of the Year as the two have far exceeded preseason expectations and led Vanderbilt to the most wins in a season in program history.

But all that stems from their head coach in Shea Ralph, who has done a tremendous job this season of turning the program around, helping put her vision for the program onto the court this season.

Friday presents the biggest test of the season, though. Vanderbilt is matched up against a Notre Dame team that is sneaky and dangerous and proved to be with a double-digit road win to become one of just two teams seeded sixth or lower to make it to the Sweet 16.

Vanderbilt is looking to do something it has not done in 24 years: get to the Elite Eight. The Commodores hope that this season can start a return to dominance that the program put on during the 1990s and early 2000s.

First, Vanderbilt needs to take care of business Friday. If it can slow down Notre Dame’s leading scorer in Hannah Hidalgo, the Commodores will put themselves in a good position to win.

Here is the television information for Friday’s matchup and a look at Vanderbilt’s history in the tournament.

How to Watch: 2026 Women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Who: No. 2 seed Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 6 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish

What: Vanderbilt’s first Sweet 16 game since 2009

When: Friday, March 27, 1:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

SiriusXM:TBD

Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball NCAA Tournament History

Vanderbilt women’s basketball has a storied NCAA Tournament history with more than 30 appearances, 14 Sweet Sixteen appearances, five Elite Eight runs, and a 1993 Final Four trip. As of 2026, they are a seasoned contender.

Key Tournament Highlights and History:

Final Four Appearance: The Commodores reached the NCAA Final Four in 1993.

Elite Eights: Vandy has reached the Regional Final (Elite Eight) five times: 1992, 1993, 1996, 2001, and 2002.

Consistency: Between 1992 and 2013, Vanderbilt was a yearly participant, rarely missing the tournament and often advancing to the second round or Sweet Sixteen.

Recent History: After several seasons, the team returned to the tournament in 2024 as a No. 12 seed, winning a "First Four" game against Columbia.