Stackhouse Updates Moyer Injury and Perry Wallace Tribute

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse spoke with the media on Monday afternoon in his weekly press conference and shared thoughts on everything from the first meeting his team had with Tennessee to the celebration honoring Commodores legend Perry Wallace this Saturday.  

Stackhouse also gave an update on the timetable for the return of Matthew Moyer who suffered a " pretty significant shoulder deal" following his injury Saturday against Florida in Gainesville. 

You can hear Stackhouse on Moyers injury along with his thoughts on the upcoming celebration of Vanderbilt legend Perry Wallace this Saturday during the Commodores game with Georgia at Memorial Gym.   

Vanderbilt will face Tennessee later tonight in Knoxville before returning home to face the Bulldogs Saturday. 

Commodores Visit Knoxville to face Tennessee in Second Matchup of Season

The Vanderbilt Commodores hit the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Tipoff is set for 5:30 pm.

Greg Arias

Is SEC Officiating a Problem for Conference and Teams

Someone somewhere needs to do something about the officiating in the Southeastern Conference, and that someone is conference commissioner, Greg Sankey.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Tennessee Edition Part II

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Knoxville tonight to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the second meeting of the season between the two teams.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report

Vanderbilt baseball opens the home schedule Tuesday afternoon as they host South Alabama at 4:30 pm at Hawkings Field. Here's a look at the opening weekend of the 2020 baseball season.

Greg Arias

Commodores Fall to No.5 in Latest Baseball America Rankings

It was a tough weekend for the Vanderbilt Commodores in the desert as they dropped two of three games over the weekend. Those losses caused them to drop in the latest Baseball America rankings.

Greg Arias

Commodores come from Behind, only to drop Heartbreaker to Cal-Poly 9-8

Jake Eder and Chris McElvain both struggled on the mound, but the Commodores came from behind to take the lead only to see Cal-Poly walk off with a 9-8 win on the final day of opening weekend at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale Az.

Greg Arias

No Comeback Needed as Gators Never Look Back, Crush Commodores 84-66

Vanderbilt falls down 29 points at the break and never recover in Gainesville.

Kris Freeman

Vandy Boys Bounce back with 6-1 win over UConn on day two of MLB4

The Vanderbilt Commodores got their first win of the season on Saturday, bouncing back from their season-opening loss to capture a 6-1 in over UConn at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale, Az.

Greg Arias

Recapping: Tough day in the Desert for Vandy Boys in Season Opener

Commodores fall 4-3 to Michigan on Schmidt's 9th inning two-run home run.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Florida Edition Part II

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators in the O-Dome tonight at 7 pm.

Greg Arias