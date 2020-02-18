Stackhouse Updates Moyer Injury and Perry Wallace Tribute

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse spoke with the media on Monday afternoon in his weekly press conference and shared thoughts on everything from the first meeting his team had with Tennessee to the celebration honoring Commodores legend Perry Wallace this Saturday.

Stackhouse also gave an update on the timetable for the return of Matthew Moyer who suffered a " pretty significant shoulder deal" following his injury Saturday against Florida in Gainesville.

You can hear Stackhouse on Moyers injury along with his thoughts on the upcoming celebration of Vanderbilt legend Perry Wallace this Saturday during the Commodores game with Georgia at Memorial Gym.

Vanderbilt will face Tennessee later tonight in Knoxville before returning home to face the Bulldogs Saturday.