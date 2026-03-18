The Key Ingredient For Vanderbilt Basketball These Days? A Ticking Clock.

OKLAHOMA CITY—It’s not ominous around Vanderbilt basketball’s locker room as it exits the most spacious one it’s been in all season and settles in the hallway around a few neon stretch bands that have been set up for its players, but it could be.

Regardless of how this all finishes–in joy or extraordinary pain–Vanderbilt is in its end times. This is the last chance that this particular group will ever have–and it knows it. Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton knows it. Tyler Nickel knows it. AK Okereke knows it. So does Duke Miles. And Jalen Washington. And Miles Keeffe.

For most of those guys–and potentially all of them–this could be their last chance, the last time they ever play college basketball. All it takes for all this to be over for all of them is one loss.

“You really can't really pretend like it's not the case,” Okereke told Vandy on SI in regard to Vanderbilt's imminent reality as a senior class. “We know that for a lot of guys, these will be last handful of games, so really just having that in the back of your mind, I think, will all kind of increase our sense of urgency and hopefully lead us to more wins.”

Vanderbilt forward Ak Okereke (10) defends against Arkansas guard D.J. Wagner (21) during the first half of the SEC tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Nickel sat on the bench in Memorial Gymnasium in the moments following Vanderbilt's senior night win over Georgia, he could see this coming down the pike. The Vanderbilt senior didn’t want to think about it then, but he knew that his days were limited as a college basketball player. Nickel was visibly emotional that night at Memorial Gymnasium.

There may be more from where that’s coming from when this is all over.

Miles says he’s played every game like it’s his last since he missed time this season with a meniscus injury, but says it’s hard to avoid looking ahead to when this group has played its last game together because of how favorable his experience as a Vanderbilt player has been.

“It’s a bittersweet moment,” Miles told Vandy on SI. “You don’t really want this to end, so you’ve gotta keep this ride going.”

Vanderbilt's Duke Miles (2) reaches fora ball during practice and media day for the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., Wednesday March 18, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The ride that Vanderbilt is in the midst of has the looks of one that has the potential to be the greatest in this program’s history. Vanderbilt is approaching the program’s record for wins in a season and has a favorable enough draw to allow it to play into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Two wins this week in Oklahoma City would allow this program to pull itself one step closer to history, but that’s not the way it’s thinking. More than anything these days, Vanderbilt appears to be set on giving itself one more practice, one more game and a few more days to spend with each other.

“Losing is not an option in my head right now,” McGlockton told Vandy on SI. “I know that I’ve just got to do everything I can for us, me and the rest of the seniors, you have a lot of seniors on this team, for real.”

Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton (99) celebrates a 3-pointer against Florida during their semifinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 14, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McGlockton and Vanderbilt’s mission has already begun, but they know it has a chance to end on Thursday as it takes the floor as favorites against McNeese. McNeese is No. 1 in the country in defensive turnover rate, No. 2 in offensive turnover rate and can shorten a game with its tempo—which is ranked No. 246 in the country.

That makes it dangerous. The good news for Vanderbilt is that it knows that. It also knows that it can’t lollygag, and it doesn’t appear to have any intention of doing so if its collective demeanor on Wednesday indicates anything.

Looking around and scanning the Vanderbilt locker room of guys that won’t be in it a season from now–notably not Chandler Bing and Jayden Leverett, as they told Vandy on SI on Wednesday–is jarring. Jarring may not be a strong enough word to represent what Vanderbilt will see when it returns home from its last NCAA Tournament game and has to clean a few lockers.

The question isn’t whether that will happen, but how long this group can delay it. It appears to be motivated to do so.

“I feel like it just kind of makes you appreciate the moment more,” Washington told Vandy on SI. “Speaking for me personally, I just kind of really valued every day as being part of this team. So I feel like I could probably speak for the rest of the seniors, when I say we’re living in the moment. We're not really too concerned about what’s already happened or what might not happen. So I feel like that makes us have a strong bond and really play harder.”