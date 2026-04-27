Exclusive: How Ace Glass Plans to Raise His Floor With Vanderbilt Basketball

NASHVILLE—Ace Glass already had an idea that Vanderbilt’s offense could fit him and his off the dribble scoring, then Vanderbilt’s staff sat him down to watch film of Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles running the show for their 2025-26 team.

In Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington’s system, Tanner and Miles had seemingly endless freedom to play in ballscreens, create for themselves and get downhill. Neither of them were confined to specific positional roles, and both of them played as if they had a baseline level of freedom.

Glass couldn’t help but notice that.

“I really like how they didn't really have a one and two they really just both brought it up,” Glass told Vandy on SI. “Really just filling in for those guys, I feel like I could do the same thing or better and just show my game really all around the show I can plan in the NBA style, modern day offense.”

Glass and Vanderbilt appear to be a good fit for each other. | Ace Glass

Glass was No. 6 in the country in off the bounce scoring rate as a freshman at Washington State and scored 16.4 points per game as a result. Glass also averaged 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and .8 steals per game in his freshman season in Pullman. He shot 45.5% from the field, 36.4% from 3-point range and 88.2% from the free throw line.

Glass’ offensive profile indicates that his primary offensive value comes as a scorer–and he identifies primarily as a scoring guard–but he wants to become a more complete guard than he was a season ago. The idea doesn’t appear to be that far off considering Glass’ six games in which he went for four or more assists–one of which was a seven-assist performance. The problem, though, is that Glass has seven games in which he turned it over four times or more under his belt.

By nature of the aggressiveness that Glass had to show as the best–and a young–offensive option on a struggling team, a number of those turnovers are natural. Some of them will be natural as he moves up a level and looks to be assertive, as well. But, he’s not writing off the idea that he can limit turnovers in certain spots.

As Glass addresses his offseason plans, he doesn’t talk all that much about becoming a more dynamic scorer. Instead, he talks about his desire to improve as a more true combo guard.

“My assist to turnover ratio, that's the biggest thing,” Glass said. “Just figuring out how to play more simply, making a quick play when I see two [defenders] and stuff like that, just making more simple plays.”

Ace Glass has ideas as to how he can improve in his second college season at Vanderbilt. | Ace Glass

Glass turned it over 2.4 times a night relative to his 2.3 assists and had the same assist ratio as his turnover ratio in 2025-26. He was the biggest bright spot on Washington State’s 12-20 roster and fulfilled his dream of getting back to the SEC, but he hasn’t been able to shake the idea that he needs to be better at the little things than he was a season ago.

It’s not an issue of Glass needing to boost his individual numbers in order to be an effective SEC player–he can already be that as a result of his microwave scoring ability–as much as it is a factor in his ability to aid Vanderbilt in winning.

As Glass addresses his future at Vanderbilt, that’s what he talks about. Not the payday that he’s likely received. Not the way he’ll be freed up to demonstrate that his unique scoring ability can translate. Just winning.

“I don’t care about the second weekend, I’m trying to make the Final Four,” Glass said, “That’s my goal. I want to win. I want to win an SEC Championship and get to the Final Four. My main concern will be 100% winning.”

For Vanderbilt to win at the level that Glass envisions, it needs him to be among its best players. Vanderbilt brought Glass in to be one of its best players. It also needs him to be one of its most reliable pieces. Perhaps he’s got a more erratic nature built into his game than some of Vanderbilt's other guards, but a small step forward in terms of reliability could raise Vanderbilt's floor significantly.

Glass is intent on doing that, and raising Vanderbilt’s ceiling in the process.

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