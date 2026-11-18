NASHVILLE—Remember when Mark Byington sat at the podium in the basement of Memorial Gymnasium on Friday and was seemingly as upset as he’s ever been in a postgame press conference since taking the Vanderbilt job in 2023.

He talked about how his team needed leadership. He was blunt about how certain guys on his roster had earned less playing time as a result of what they did Friday night. He lamented his team’s 16 turnovers. Byington’s team didn’t play to the standard that’s been created in his program, and he wasn’t hiding from it.

Vanderbilt ran Prairie View A&M off the floor that night, but it let up. Prairie View outscored Vanderbilt in the second half, leading to Vanderbilt turning a 66-21 lead into an 89-62 final. Byington said Tuesday that he never wanted to see a team wearing Vanderbilt uniforms play the way it played in that second half.

If Tuesday is any indication, this team won’t be playing that way anytime soon.

Vanderbilt ran Eastern Illinois off the floor with a 96-50 final and more notably outscored it 53-24 in the second half. Vanderbilt started relatively slow, but it never took its foot off the gas and played the right way for most of the night.

This Vanderbilt team dominated Eastern Illinois for most of the night. It forced shot-clock violations. It held it to 32.0% shooting from the field. It turned Eastern Illinois over 16 times. It took 10 more shots than it and made 61.7% of its field goals. It had four scorers in double figures. It recorded 24 assists on its 37 made baskets. It moved to 5-0 for the third-straight season. That looked like the team that Byington believes this group can be.

“The message definitely got across,” Vanderbilt forward Sebastian Williams-Adams said postgame.

Nov 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Sebastian Williams-Adams (33) reacts after a play against the Eastern Illinois Panthers during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt’s coaching staff has drilled their “every possession matters” mantra into their players’ heads and it appeared as if they finally internalized it Tuesday night when they didn’t let their foot off the gas until their walk-ons and scholarship freshmen went into the game. This group knew that Byington wasn’t going to accept anything else, that he wouldn’t be happy when this one was finished if they didn’t finish the right way.

Byington’s players spent all weekend hearing about that Friday second half, how certain guys were looking out for themselves individually and how this group isn’t yet player led. They talked Sunday as players to discuss how they could better become player led. Vanderbilt’s coaching staff challenged a number of its veterans to take on stronger voices. Williams-Adams went as far as to apologize for his role in this group not having enough leadership.

As Byington sat there at the podium on Tuesday night, he believed that there’s been significantly better messaging and ownership among his players since Friday night. As a result, he appeared to have a weight lifted off of him. He doesn’t believe that his group has this all figured out, but he saw Tuesday night that it’s back to playing the right way and operating in a healthy manner.

Vanderbilt was going to win Tuesday even if it played its worst game of the season and Eastern Illinois played its best, but Byington wasn’t as much worried about that as the peripheral signs he saw from his young team. If his team had won by 30 and taken its foot off the gas, he likely would’ve had the same demeanor that he did a few days ago. Not Tuesday, though.

Nov 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington yells to his players against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuesday, the first thing he said was positive and the last thing he said was positive. Most things in between were, too. Byington’s young team has driven him crazy more game nights than not, but it didn’t on Tuesday.

“We’re a team that can do some things well,” Byington said to open his Tuesday press conference. “You’re seeing spurts of that. Maintaining consistency and doing things the entire game is something we’re striving for and there’s probably a lot of teams in the same boat we are right now. I thought the defensive intensity was right. I thought the passing and understanding the game plan–I thought that was all on point.”

Byington will still say that this team has to improve significantly before SEC play and the postseason, but Tuesday is the type of night that allows him to dream a bit–perhaps even more so than the nights in which his team beat Memphis and Wake Forest. His team did what he knew it was capable of those nights, but his first reaction still seemingly had to do with it not operating in the manner that it needs to in order to be at its best. Tuesday’s result in itself didn’t say much about this group, but it demonstrated that this group listened to Byington.

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner heard from Byington over the last few days that he wasn’t being aggressive enough. Tuesday, he was and went for 21 points on 11 shots as a result. Freshman guard Ant Brown played within the flow of the offense and played the right way for most of Tuesday night. Byington's players communicated better than they did a few days ago and appeared to be operating with a different level of intensity than they did on Friday.

That’s all Byington was really asking for.

“If someone beats us, fine,” Byington said, “But, we gotta compete and play the right way.”

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