Vanderbilt Basketball Takes Significant Jump Forward in AP Top 25
In this story:
NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball is No. 15 in the AP Top 25 following a week in which it beat Memphis 105-81 and Prairie View A&M 89-62, per release.
Vanderbilt was ranked No. 22 a week ago, but moved the needle with its performances a week ago. The Commodores are 4-0 on the season with blowout wins over Memphis–which beat Louisville on Sunday–and Wake Forest included in their body of work. Vanderbilt is No. 7 in KenPom overall with the nation’s No. 7 offense and No. 11 defense.
Mark Byington still doesn’t appear to be satisfied, though.
“This is an opportunity for some guys to step up and say ‘man, this isn’t the standard of Vanderbilt basketball’, and have some leadership,” Byington said following Vanderbilt’s win over Prairie View A&M, in which it let its feet off the gas, on Friday night.
Byington still believes his Vanderbilt team can be significantly better than it’s been in its four double-digit wins to open the season. It’s got a preseason All-American in Tyler Tanner as well as a large transfer class headlined by Washington State transfer Ace Glass, Nebraska transfer Berke Buyuktuncel, Auburn transfer Sebastian Williams-Adams and Colorado transfer Bangot Dak.
Follow us onTwitter/X,Facebook,YouTube,Instagram,andTikTokfor the latest news.
Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy