Vanderbilt Basketball Takes Significant Jump Forward in AP Top 25

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball is No. 15 in the AP Top 25 following a week in which it beat Memphis 105-81 and Prairie View A&M 89-62, per release.

Vanderbilt was ranked No. 22 a week ago, but moved the needle with its performances a week ago. The Commodores are 4-0 on the season with blowout wins over Memphis–which beat Louisville on Sunday–and Wake Forest included in their body of work. Vanderbilt is No. 7 in KenPom overall with the nation’s No. 7 offense and No. 11 defense.

Mark Byington still doesn’t appear to be satisfied, though.

“This is an opportunity for some guys to step up and say ‘man, this isn’t the standard of Vanderbilt basketball’, and have some leadership,” Byington said following Vanderbilt’s win over Prairie View A&M, in which it let its feet off the gas, on Friday night.

Byington still believes his Vanderbilt team can be significantly better than it’s been in its four double-digit wins to open the season. It’s got a preseason All-American in Tyler Tanner as well as a large transfer class headlined by Washington State transfer Ace Glass, Nebraska transfer Berke Buyuktuncel, Auburn transfer Sebastian Williams-Adams and Colorado transfer Bangot Dak.

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