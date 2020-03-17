Two Commodores Basketball Players Enter Transfer Portal

Nashville, Tn.- Two Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball players have entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after their season ended with a loss to Arkansas in the SEC Men's Tournament here in Nashville.

Redshirt junior forward Matthew Moyer and freshman Oton Jankovic have both entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247Sports’ Evan Daniels.

Moyer, who was a part of head coach Jerry Styackhouse's regular rotation until a late-season injury ended his season prematurely.

Jankovic, who came to Vanderbilt under former head coach Bryce Drew saw his playing time increase over the final few games of the season when depth became an issue following the injury to Moyer.

Neither player would be considered a difference-maker for the Commodores in the coming season should they decide to return. Entering the transfer portal does not mean that the player will, or has to leave, rather they can assess their options and decide what is best for them moving forward.

While entering the portal does not mean the player will leave, Moyer shared a tweet on Thursday that would indicate he is intent on leaving.

Aaron Nesmith is almost certain to leave as a first-round selection in the coming NBA Draft.

Other than Nesmith and the potential transfers, the Commodores will likely return the bulk of their roster that concluded the season and could be bolstered by the possible return of Clevon Brown, who missed all but nine games with a knee injury suffered early in the season. He could petition the NCAA for another year of eligibility.

If Brown returns along with Saben Lee, who could leave for the draft, but the likelihood of him being projected high enough would seem to suggest his return, the Commodores could be in line for a major jump next season.

Scotty Pippen Jr., Dylan Disu, Maxwell Evans, Jordan Wright, and Braelee Albert all return after seeing significant playing time last season and the additions of transfers DJ Harvey and Quintin Mallora-Brown and incoming freshman Miles Stute will bring the scholarship numbers at a level closer to those of other SEC teams.

While the exact total is unknown, there appear to be at least three scholarship openings for other freshmen or transfer players who could be an immediate help to Stackhouse next season.

The Commodores won just three conference games this season, up from the previous season when the team failed to win a single conference game. With a more talented roster in 2021, that number should improve once again.