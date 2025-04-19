Two More Vanderbilt Athletes Enter Transfer Portal
The NCAA football and basketball transfer portals won’t be open for much longer, but players are still deciding to enter it. That includes two more Vanderbilt athletes.
For the men’s basketball team, forward Kijani Wright is entering the transfer portal, according to On3. Wright missed all of last season with an undisclosed health condition after spending two seasons at USC. He played in 57 games for the Trojans and averaged 3.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in his sophomore season.
Wright is the eighth Vanderbilt player to enter the portal and, so far, the Commodores have gotten only four commitments.
The Vanderbilt football team saw its third player enter the portal when freshman edge George Okorie made his announcement on Friday.
"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to officially enter the transfer portal as an early enrollee freshman with four years of eligibility," Okorie wrote on Twitter. "I would like to say thank you to Vanderbilt Football for the opportunity."
Okorie was a three-star recruit in Vanderbilt’s 2025 class and enrolled in December and spent the spring practicing with the Commodores. He joins De’Marion Thomas and Kamrean Johnson as the Vanderbilt players entering the portal.
Vanderbilt Football Player in Transfer Portal
- DL De’Marion Thomas
- TE Kamrean Johnson
- EDGE George Okorie
Vanderbilt Football Commitments
- WR Tre Richardson (Washburn)
Vanderbilt Basketball Players in Transfer Portal
- Karris Bilal
- Jaylen Carey (to Tennessee)
- MJ Collins
- Jason Edwards (to Providence)
- Alex Hemenway
- JaQualon Roberts
- Jordan Williams
Vanderbilt Basketball Commitments
- G Jalen Washington (from North Carolina)
- F Mason Nicholson (from Jacksonville State)
- G Frankie Collins (from TCU)
- G Mike James (from NC State)