Two Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Transfers Officially Join The Roster: The Anchor

Vanderbilt men’s basketball transfers Duke Miles and Mason Nicholson officially joined the team this week.
Miles is a guard transfer from Oklahoma, where he started all 34 games for the Sooners and averaged 9.4 points per game along with 1.5 steals a game.
Miles shot 51.4 percent from the field in his redshirt senior season at Oklahoma and 43 percent from three-point range. He scored in double figures in 16 games and led Oklahoma with 22 steals in SEC action.
“Duke is a veteran guard who is a proven college player,” Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said. “The most exciting thing about him at Vanderbilt is he is capable of more and is very hungry to show that. He is a two-way player that can impact the game on offense and defense. He knows the SEC and what it takes, so we will lean on his experience and leadership as well.”
Nicholson joins the Commodores roster as a 6-foot-10 big man from Jacksonville State. Nicholson started 35 of the Gamecocks 36 games and averaged 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Nicholson’s size and rebound ability provides Vanderbilt defense going into the 2025-2026 season.
“Mason has tremendous size and is extremely motivated to be a really good player in the SEC,” Byington said. “At Jacksonville State, he showed his ability to be physical, change the game defensively and drastically improve each year. He is extremely coachable and will be ready to impact our team.”
Nicholson scored in double figures 10 times for Jacksonville State last season, including a career-high 20 points at Western Kentucky in January. He added 12 rebounds in that contest to record one of four double-doubles on the season. Nicholson grabbed double-digit boards in nine games as a junior with a career-high 14 rebounds against Georgia State in November.
In two games against power conference schools last season, Nicholson produced eight points and nine rebounds against both Missouri and Georgia Tech.
