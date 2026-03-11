Tyler Tanner Earns All-SEC Recognition From Major Outlet: The Anchor

Vanderbilt men’s basketball point guard Tyler Tanner has done it again with another All-SEC honor, this time from the Associated Press.

Tuesday afternoon, Tanner was on the outlet’s First Team All-SEC Selection for his performance during the 2025-2026 season. Tanner also earned a First Team All-SEC selection through the coaches’ vote Monday afternoon as the conference awards were announced.

Tanner has been Vanderbilt’s leader the whole season, putting up numbers that have not been accomplished in years. Tanner is just the third player in the last 30 years to average 21 points, 5.5 assists and two steals per game during conference play. Only Jay Williams and Jason Terry have done that outside of Tanner.

Tanner is primed to break the school record for most steals in a season. Tanner needs two steals between Vanderbilt’s SEC Tournament run and NCAA Tournament run to pass James Strong for the most steals in a season. Additionally, Tanner is just 12 points away from moving into the top 10 on Vanderbilt’s single-season scoring list. Tanner is also 18 assists away from breaking the program’s single-season assist record.

If Tanner keeps up his season averages into the postseason, he is almost certain to break Strong's steal record and move into the program’s top 10 single-season scoring list this week, perhaps even in the Commodores’ quarterfinal game Friday afternoon.

Vanderbilt will face off against either No. 5 seed Tennessee, No. 12 seed Auburn or No. 13 seed Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. CT Friday.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

178 days

The Anchor: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

There were 11 former Vanderbilt baseball players that were selected to the MLB’s Spring Breakout preliminary 40-man rosters.

Vanderbilt lacrosse midfielder Gabby Putname won the American Conference Midfielder of the Week for her 12 draw wins in the Commodores’ 11-8 win over Eastern Michigan this past week.

In the latest bracketology projections , Vanderbilt is a No. 4 seed against No. 13 seed Liberty according to CBS Sports. ESPN, however, has Vanderbilt as a No. 5 seed against No. 12 seed High Point in the first round. The Commodores seem to still be teetering between the 4-seed and 5-seed lines. Vanderbilt’s performance at the SEC Tournament this week will likely move it solidly in one of those two directions.

Tuesday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt baseball (beat/lost to) Indiana State (score).

Wednesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt lacrosse vs. Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+.

Commodores Quote of The Day

[On winning the 2012 SEC Tournament title with a 71-64 victory over No. 1 Kentucky:] “Their 24-game winning streak, their name on the front of their jersey doesn’t matter to us. Whoever was in our way, we were going to play as hard as we could to try to win that championship.” Lance Goulbourne

We’ll Leave You With This…

Tennessee Recap 📽️



Next up: SEC Tournament pic.twitter.com/M6VZYXrSn3 — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) March 9, 2026

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: