Tyler Tanner Puts Improvement On Display in Win Over Lipscomb
NASHVILLE – His freshman year was better than expected, but this season Tyler Tanner wanted to improve his game on offense and defense. He knew what he was capable of in the preseason. Tanner showed plenty of promise in Vanderbilt's two exhibition games in October against Virginia and UAB, the only question left was if he could translate into the regular season.
Monday night, Tanner did just that. As a starter, Tanner was active on both sides of the floor. Offensively, he hit four of his five three-pointer attempts and drove to the basket for a layup. Not only that, Tanner got 14 minutes in the first half alone.
Defensively, Tanner was perhaps even better. He came up with two steals in the first half. Both of the steals were swiped away from a Lipscomb player, where Tanner was able to push the pace and show his ability to run in transition and score points. In the first minute of the second half, Tanner applied pressure on Lipscomb on an in-bounds pass, stripped the ball away and took the ball to the basket for two points.
Even up 45 with under 10 minutes to play, Tanner played as if his team was in a close game. He recorded his fourth steal of the game by again pressing a Lipscomb player, taking the ball away and drawing a foul at the basket where he made two more free throws.
“I thought his energy was great. That’s his offensive energy, his defensive energy,” Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said. “Whether it was getting steals or applying pressure, yeah, we really wanted to go after them. We thought they had one ball handler, and so we thought with the pressure Tyler Tanner could put on them and Frankie Collins to put on him, that could sway the game in our favor, and those guys did that.”
A season ago, Tanner averaged about 20 minutes a game with 5.7 points 2.2 rebounds per game. In the season-opener, he finished with 24 minutes and 18 points alongside his steals and two rebounds. His playing time in the first half is notable. The Commodores were able to open up a lead of over 40 points early in the second half, so Byington went deeper down his bench and gave more guys playing time.
It is the fact that Tanner played a significant amount of time in the first half that is notable. It means that Tanner played a key role and was one of the team leaders that helped Vanderbilt build a wide margin and put Lipscomb away early on.
Of course, it is easy to overreact over a performance like the one that Tanner had. Last season, he scored in double figures just two times, with 16 points being his season high. On opening night, he was the team’s second-highest scorer and set a new career-high. It is the first game of the season, so there is no need to overthink what Tanner did Monday night with a full season yet to play.
Only time will tell what Tanner’s role is going to end up shaping out to. But if it is anything like what he did against Lipscomb, Tanner is primed to take a big step by becoming one of the guys that are most relied on throughout the season. Whatever his role is, it is going to be “different” in a positive direction this season, according to Byington.
“There's going to be a step up from last year, so whatever you saw last year, I think he was great in that role. His role is different this year,” Byington said.
Tanner played with visible confidence that was palpable throughout the night. He looked like a player that was sure of himself and what he brings to the court. That confidence ultimately comes from what Byington and the coaching staff pours into him in practices.
“Coach has made clear that he wants me to have a bigger role than last year. I’m just embracing that. He knows that there’s more that I can do than I showed last year,” Tanner said. “So, him believing in me instills a lot more confidence in me and I’m able to play for him.”