Vanderbilt Declining Court Storm Shows The Program Has Evolved

NASHVILLE – The final buzzer sounded in the arena of Memorial Gymnasium as Vanderbilt got its biggest win of the season to continue what is on pace to be a historic season for the Commodores. Getting by No. 13 Alabama and silencing doubters was not easy given the length of the game and the long list of foul trouble, but there was one thing that was noticeable: there was no court storm.

It would have been understandable had students and fans rushed the court given the fact it was the first top 15 matchup in Memorial in 52 years and also considering the fact that it was a monumental win. But it did not happen, and perhaps it was a good thing it did not happen. After all, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington never even stopped to think about if fans were going to storm the court, but he was thankful it did not happen.

“I didn’t even think of that. Oh thank goodness,” Byington said while laughing as he started to reflect on the meaning of fans declining to storm the court. “That’s a good feeling that they know that it’s not an upset. We’re a really good basketball team. And now what I can say is that the fans were unbelievable.”

Fans not storming the court Wednesday night signified something much bigger than winning a big game. It symbolizes a reflection of the program and how far it has come. Just two seasons ago, Vanderbilt finished the season 9-23 under head coach Jerry Stackhouse. A win like this two seasons ago would have guaranteed a court storm. Not anymore.

What Byington has done in just his second season in Nashville is do a Clark Lea-esque turnaround. To take a program that was an afterthought in the SEC and among power conference programs to where it is now a legit contender to make it to the Final 4 in just two seasons is nothing to scoff about nor ignore.

The crowd Vanderbilt had against Alabama was special and helped make what Byington said was going to be a night that will be remembered.

“It’s going to be a night for memories. I’ll remember this win just because of all the things that went into it,” Byington said.

Byington has not only implemented a winning culture and a winning roster in a short amount of time, but Byington has also incorporated a standard into the Vanderbilt program as well. The thought of court storming not even crossing the minds of Byington and perhaps even the players is proof that the standard has been raised. Vanderbilt knows it has reached a certain level where having its fans storm the court after a big win is below its typical behavior.

Not to mention, the look of the crowd never indicated even the students thought of storming. Rather than beginning to line up in the front row, waiting for the final buzzer to ring out before a plethora of people covered the raised floor, students and fans alike just stood up and cheered in celebration like a crowd normally would.

The standard has risen and the standard is understood by the fans as well. The Commodores truly believe they are among the elite teams in college basketball right now and the fans seem to share that sentiment. The only thing left to do is to keep pressing forward.

“I mean, what a crowd, what an atmosphere. You know, you want to get a win for that kind of support. Let’s keep it going Saturday. I think we’re going on the road for a bit, but let’s keep it going because this place is a special place,” Byington said.

