Vanderbilt Baseball Begins Three-Game Series With Mississippi State: The Anchor

Vanderbilt baseball goes on the road this weekend for what is a critical series in its conference slate. The Commodores travel to No. 6 Mississippi State for an opportunity to put resume-defining wins on their resume.

Vanderbilt comes into the game coming off a 5-1 loss to Indiana during its midweek game. The Commodores offense was unable to get going after what was a hot seven-game stretch of offensive production.

Mississippi State enters the series with a 17-4 record and a 1-2 record in conference play. Vanderbilt has won three of the last four regular season series against Mississippi State going back to 2018.

If Vanderbilt is going to come away with its second consecutive conference series victory, it needs to have a return to the power it showed a week ago against LSU. Vanderbilt scored at least nine runs in each of the three games against the Tigers last weekend.

Vanderbilt and Mississippi State start the three-game series at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

17 days

The Anchor: Friday, March 20, 2026

Vanderbilt men’s basketball opened as a 2.5-point favorite over No. 4 seed Nebraska in the Round of 32, according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph and star guard Mikayla Blakes are both finalists for the Naismith women’s basketball College Coach of the Year and Naismith women’s basketball College Player of the Year, respectively.

Vanderbilt men’s golf returns to the course Friday at the Linger Longer Invitational. The tournament is a three-day event co-hosted by Mercer and Kennesaw State. The Commodores are coming off a 12th place of 15 teams at the Cabo Collegiate tournament at the beginning of March.

Wednesday’s Commodores Results

No. 5 seed Vanderbilt men’s basketball beat No. 12 seed McNeese in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament 78-68.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis beat Ole Miss 5-2.

Thursday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt men’s tennis vs. No. 3 Texas, 5 p.m. CT

Vanderbilt baseball at No. 6 Mississippi State, Game 1, 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt men’s golf at the Linger Longer Invitational, Day 1.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Hampton Inn River City Relays, Day 2.

Vanderbilt bowling vs. No. 3 Arkansas State at the American Conference Championship, Quarterfinal.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“Next to Kentucky, Vanderbilt was what I envisioned a program ought to be. Back then there were no pro sports in Nashville and Vanderbilt was the attraction. A lot of sidewalk alumni, people who never stepped into a classroom at Vanderbilt, supported the program. You go into old Memorial Gymnasium it was a happening and Roy made it that way.” C.M. Newton

We’ll Leave You With This…

All that we got is right here, but that’s all we need pic.twitter.com/UtxZMuoh1u — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) March 20, 2026