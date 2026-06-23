What We've Heard: Vanderbilt Basketball Summer Takeaways

NASHVILLE--It's been a little less than a month since Vanderbilt basketball got on campus as a team for the first time. They've since worked to become one and to figure out where the pieces fits within a team that looks to make it to the NCAA Tournament for the third-consecutive season.

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington has historically used the summer to experiment with just about everything so that he can jump right into it in the fall.

“For us the summer is really built on building chemistry and building that bond amongst each other so that they’re willing to do what it takes to win,” Vanderbilt assistant coach Xavier Joyner toldVandy on SI last summer. “The focus is really big on building chemistry and guys building the team bond.”

Here's what Vandy on SI has heard in regard to Vanderbilt's summer program by keeping its ear to the ground.

Private belief

Vanderbilt mens' basketball coach Mark Byington speaks to the media during practice and media day for the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., Wednesday March 18, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s likely too declarative for Mark Byington to come out and say–particularly because he doesn’t seem to reflect this way much publicly anyway–but there’s a level of belief within the Huber Center that this is Vanderbilt’s best team to date under Byington.

It’s unclear if it’s a complete consensus, but there’s enough people within the program that believe in the take to legitimize it.

They believe they have an All-American candidate at point guard. A number of people in the program believe they have the best frontcourt of the Byington era. They also believe that Ace Glass is as advertised and could play the role that was left open when Duke Miles graduated. If everything goes to plan with its freshman class, it could also have as much quality depth as it’s had in Byington’s three seasons.

It’s early yet, and there’s still some things that this staff won’t know until it gets into game action, but Vanderbilt appears to believe it has something here.

Where Vanderbilt’s freshmen stand

July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Team Melo Ethan Mgbako (7) takes a free throw during the Team Melo and NY Rens game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. The NY Rens won 68-57. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is unquestionably the most dynamic freshman class that Byington has signed since taking over at Vanderbilt in 2024, and it’s likely going to be his most impactful one. Vanderbilt has three Top 100 freshmen in the class in Ethan Mgbako, Ant Brown and Jackson Sheffield. All of which have already had their moments.

Mgbako has the clearest path to playing time of the three due to Vanderbilt being thinner at the three than any other position and his overall level of polish. He’s still settling in and likely needs to get a little stronger, but he’s acclimating and will clearly have a role. Mgbako isn’t yet showing signs of starring in year one like some evaluators thought he may, but the indication is that he could be its best player off the bench or a starter on some nights.

Through a few weeks, Sheffield has been perhaps the most raved about player on the roster outside of the main go-to guys on it. His athleticism and physical profile have translated quickly, and he’s working on developing a more potent perimeter game. Sheffield will really push Jayden Leverett for minutes at the backup five.

Ant Brown is as dynamic a scorer at the high school level as Byington has signed and he’s flashed his ability to score it in bunches throughout the early summer, based on the sounds of it. Brown’s passing ability has also been noticeable to some in the gym. Now, he’s just got to continue to adjust to playing alongside older guards that will take up most of the usage. Brown is clearly Vanderbilt’s No. 4 guard as of now.

Mavrick Hawkins has also confirmed what the Vanderbilt staff thought when it recruited him, he’s going to help it eventually. The roster appears to be too dense for Hawkins to earn a big role right away, but Vanderbilt loves his long-term potential and ability to hold his own in practice.

Sebastian Williams-Adams will be more impactful than he was a year ago, and will do it in a different way

Auburn Tigers forward Sebastian Williams-Adams (33) celebrates a three-point basket Sunday, April 5, 2026, during the NIT men's basketball championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt recruited Williams-Adams in the portal under the guise that he’d be more than just a dirty-work four man, and it appears to be putting him in a position to do so.

Williams-Adams has started to be utilized more on the offensive end and if his high school film indicates anything, that means he’s being used in the face up more.

Byington has made a name off of finding transfers that he believes can expand their roles within his system and platforming them to do so. Williams-Adams appears to be his latest example.

Athleticism

Vanderbilt's Chandler Bing (7) practices during practice and media day for the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., Wednesday March 18, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s the word that often comes out of program sources’ mouths when they address what they have privately.

They believe this Vanderbilt team has practical size and athleticism at every position that can translate into a more physically-overwhelming team than it’s had previously.

At the very least, Vanderbilt will likely throw and catch more lobs in 2026-27 than it has previously. It will likely block more shots, as well.

Berke Buyuktuncel and Bangot Dak’s changing profiles

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) on the bench in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Here are two more examples of players Byington acquired with role expansion in mind.

The early indications are that Vanderbilt’s staff is optimistic that Buyuktuncel and Dak will be more efficient 3-point shooters than they were a season ago and that they’ll have their roles expanded.

Buyuktuncel will likely be more than just a dirty work guy and may play a tad more on the perimeter than he did at Nebraska. Dak has drawn some rave reviews for his perimeter floor game and he’ll likely be used out there plenty. The idea that he’s merely a pick and roll big is shortsighted, and Vanderbilt will likely push back on that.

Dak could be one of Vanderbilt’s best players, and it’s going to platform him to be one. Now, he’s just got to take advantage of the opportunity.

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