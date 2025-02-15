Vanderbilt Basketball Fights Hard But Falls Short at No. 5 Tennessee
The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-8, 5-7) went on the road and squandered a second half lead, losing to No. 5 Tennessee (21-5, 8-5) 81-76 to drop their second straight game. Vanderbilt led by as many as 16, but lost the lead with nine minutes remaining in the second half after foul trouble and offensive efficiency became a problem for the Commodores.
The Commodores saw both Devin McGlockton and Jaylen Carey find foul trouble in the second half as Vanderbilt saw its field goal percentage fall from 54 percent in the first half to 35 percent in the second. Carey fouled out with four minutes remaining in the game after matching his career high in scoring with 18 points with seven rebounds and three assists but his absence allowed the Volunteers to stretch a two-point lead into a five-point win down the stretch. McGlocton lasted a bit longer, fouling out with one minute remaining in the game, but the junior forward didn't score a single point and had just two rebounds, two assists and one block.
Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler put the Volunteer offense on his back in the second half scoring all of his 22 points in the second frame. He found eight assists to keep the defense honest and ensure he was the engine to drive Tennessee's comeback and victory to split the season series with Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt's Jason Edwards rose to the occasion in Carey's absence once again leading the Commodores in scoring with 24 points making six -of-10 3-point shots. His long range shooting ended a Tennessee 8-3 run, drawing the 'Dores to within two with under a minute to play but Zeigler went to the rim for a layup to keep the lead out of reach for Vanderbilt.
The Commodores stay on the road as they travel to No. 15 Kentucky on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.