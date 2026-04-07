Vanderbilt Basketball Guard Enters the Transfer Portal

Another Vanderbilt men’s basketball player is in the transfer portal.

Vanderbilt guard George Kimble III has confirmed his plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens Tuesday, he told League Ready (@LeagueRDY on Twitter/X) and later confirmed to Vandy On SI.

Kimble III transferred to Vanderbilt a season ago after averaging 18 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals in 25 games as a sophomore at Eastern Kentucky during the 2024-2025 season before his season ended due to injury. His performance was enough to land him on the Second Team All-Atlantic Sun that season.

However, the injury he suffered toward the end of his time at Eastern Kentucky bled into this past season, where it caused Kimble III to miss the entirety of the 2025-2026 season. Kimble III was set to play next season for Vanderbilt if he had stayed, but he has decided that he will be playing for another school instead.

With Kimble III’s departure, another spot in the backcourt opens up on Vanderbilt’s roster. The Commodores are already needing to fill the spot of guard Duke Miles and are still awaiting the decision from their point guard in Tyler Tanner.

If Tanner stays in Nashville for a third season, that would clear up a lot of things in terms of roster construction. If Tanner does not return and goes to the NBA Draft, Vanderbilt is going to have a huge hole to fill.

Kimble III is the second Vanderbilt player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Over the Easter weekend, freshman Jaylon Dean-Vines announced that he was entering the transfer portal after playing just 24 minutes in the 2025-2026 season.

But with the departures that head coach Mark Byington and his staff already knows of, Vanderbilt is going to have to go to work in the transfer portal if it wants to get back to the point it was at this past season. The Commodores will probably have to get multiple guards to fill Miles’ and Kimble III’s spots while also looking for players to replace Jalen Washington and Devin McGlockton in the frontcourt.

Vanderbilt is coming off its best season in over a decade and one of the best seasons in program history. The Commodores were a win shy of tying a program record for wins in a season with a 27-9 record and an appearance in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt also made an appearance in the SEC Tournament Championship.