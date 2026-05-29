Vanderbilt Basketball In Pursuit of Commitment From Top 25 High School Guard

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball has made the list cut for four-star guard Davion Thompson, per a report from Joe Tipton.

Thompson is a top 25 player in the 2027 class and has a rolodex of power-five offers, but has cut his list to four. Vanderbilt, Baylor, Arkansas and Michigan are Thompson’s final four schools. The other three programs have national championship winning coaches, but Vanderbilt is firmly in the mix with them.

If Vanderbilt were to land Thompson, it would be getting a 6-foot-2 guard that participated in Team USA events and outplayed a number of the top guards in the country while there.

Thompson played for Vanderbilt director of recruiting Chad Myers, who is filling a general manager role of sorts after spending a number of seasons as Link Academy’s coach prior to taking the job. Myers was spotted at one of Thompson’s games on the EYBL circuit this offseason alongside a number of the most high-profile coaches in the country.

Vanderbilt had Thompson on its campus on May 3 for an official visit and the indication is that it made a strong impression on the four-star guard while he was on campus.

After his Vanderbilt visit, Thompson was awarded the Nike EYBL session II most valuable player declaration by evaluators at The Circuit after he averaged 26.3 points, 3.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while leading Meanstreets to a 4-0 weekend. Thompson shot it 51.5% from the field, 51.5% from 3-point range and shot 90.1% from the free throw line throughout that weekend.

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington has quickly developed a reputation for being a successful coach of scoring guards as a result of Tyler Tanner’s breakout sophomore season and subsequent return for a third year on West End. Byington’s rolodex of successful guards also includes Jason Edwards and Duke Miles. Vanderbilt also has real hopes for sophomore guard Chandler Bing and freshman standouts Ethan Mgbako and Ant Brown.

Perhaps Thompson could be next in line.

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