Vanderbilt Basketball Intel: Where The Commodores Stand in the Transfer Portal

NASHVILLE—The Huber Center was quiet on Saturday morning–and the two golf carts labeled men’s basketball golf carts surrounding it didn’t move–but don’t mistake that for a lack of activity from this Vanderbilt staff.

They’ve kept it quiet to this point, but they’ve been in on a number of high-dollar targets that could help them take the next stop after a season in which it was on the verge of a second weekend appearance. Take Wednesday for example.

Vanderbilt is said to have, per sources, hosted Colorado forward Bangot Dak, Washington State guard Ace Glass and Troy forward Thomas Dowd for visits. All three have a number of power-five suitors after them and are expected to command significant price tags. Saint Mary’s guard Mikey Lewis is also expected to visit over the weekend.

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington and company are also involved with Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski, who is said to have mutual interest in Vanderbilt.

This is said to be the beginning of what will be a large portal class for this Vanderbilt staff by the time this is all said and done. Glass is perceived as a Vanderbilt lean at this point. Vanderbilt is a serious contender for Dak because of what it's providing financially, its scheme fit and Dak's relationship with Vanderbilt assistant Rick Ray. Dowd is regarded as an Auburn lean, but Vanderbilt is in the mix. Lewis is the wild card, although Vanderbilt may lose some ground there if it gets Glass.

What to make of no commitments

Vanderbilt’s staff hasn’t yet landed a commitment, time to panic?

No. Of course not. Vanderbilt’s staff has to fill out this roster at some point, and it will. It’s not as if a number of its top of the board recruits have committed elsewhere, either. Dak, Scharnowski, Glass, Dowd, Lewis, Arizona transfer Dwayne Aristode and a number of other players–like Missouri guard TO Barrett–that Vanderbilt has been tied to are also still available.

Vanderbilt’s history under Byington and company also indicates that its classes don’t have to come together immediately in order to be good ones.

For Vanderbilt fans who are feeling antsy about Vanderbilt's lack of commitments so far in the portal, here is how long it took for the Commodores to get their first commit in each of the past two seasons.



2024: 11 days (Jaylen Carey)

2025: 12 days (Washington + Nicholson) — Brandon Bigsby (@BrandonBigsby_) April 13, 2026

What Vanderbilt needs

Vanderbilt has a nice core–particularly if it can get Tyler Tanner and AK Okereke back–but it’s got plenty of building left to do.

There’s some clear needs here, particularly in the frontcourt for this Vanderbilt team. It’s got to land at least one true five and one more big that can either play the five or the four. It’s got to get a 3-and-D guy. It’s also got to get a Duke Miles replacement that can put it on the floor and score it while Tanner runs the show.

The good news for Vanderbilt; it’s got more than enough money to put together a competitive roster.

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