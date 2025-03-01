Vanderbilt Basketball Looks For Third Consecutive Ranked Win in Final Saturday Home Game
The Vanderbilt basketball (19-9, 7-8) play their final Saturday home game in the culmination of a turnaround season for the Commodores as they welcome No. 14 Missouri (21-7, 10-5) into Memorial Gymnasium.
The Commodores lost to the Tigers in January in Columbia 75-66 but enter Saturday's contest on a two-game winning streak after knocking off No. 24 Ole Miss and No. 12 Texas A&M in the last week.
Missouri's also enjoying a turnaround season as they didn't win a single conference game last season but are pushing for a top-four finish in the league in 2025. The Tigers lost their last road game at Arkansas, but destroyed South Carolina 101-71 in the midweek to regain momentum.
Vanderbilt's issues will likely come inside as Duke transfer Mark Mitchell will challenge the 'Dores in the front court. Michell scored 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the January matchup, meanwhile Vanderbilt's forwards Devin McGlockton and Jaylen Carey combined for nine points on four-of-nine shooting.
The Commodores haven't backed down from any challenge this season as they've had leads in nearly every game this season despite playing in the rugged SEC. Vanderbilt has another opportunity to boost its resume and stay on the right side of the bubble with another quad-one opponent on its schedule.
The game tips off at 5 p.m. CT and is televised on SEC Network and ESPN+ and can be heard on 102.5 The Game or online on the Commodore Radio Network. ESPNBet has the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite and ESPN Analytics gives Missouri a 51.8 percent chance to win.
KenPon Comparison
- Offensive efficiency: Vanderbilt - 119.3 (20)| Missouri - 125.9 (5)
Defensive efficiency: Vanderbilt - 101.8 (76) | Missouri - 99.7 (52)
Tempo: Vanderbilt - 69.5 (65)| Missouri - 68.4 (122)
Strength of Schedule: Vanderbilt - +12.17 (33) | Missouri - +10.43 (48)