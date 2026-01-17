Vanderbilt Basketball Looks To Bounce Back: The Anchor

Vanderbilt men’s basketball is back in Nashville after a road trip to Texas that did not go as planned. The Commodores suffered their first loss of the season 80-64 to the Longhorns and came up just short of a historical start to a season.

Vanderbilt now looks forward to this afternoon’s matchup against No. 19 Florida in which the Gators enter the game on a hot streak. Florida has won three in a row, including ranked wins over Tennessee and Georgia. Vanderbilt is looking to put a stop to that, but it will be a challenge.

Against Texas, a vulnerability seemed to be exposed. The Commodores’ depth in the frontcourt was unable to hold up against Texas, especially when foul trouble entered into the equation. Against a team like Florida that has capable guys in the paint, Vanderbilt is going to need to play without fouling.

Vanderbilt commits the fourth-most fouls per game in the SEC. Playing a clean game today is certainly going to be a key to success. Vanderbilt is looking to avoid its first home loss this season and continue to stay at the top of the conference. With a top 20 matchup like that one that will take place in Memorial Gymnasium Saturday, this game is sure to play an important role in conference seeding down the line.

Vanderbilt enters the matchup on a four-game win streak against ranked opponents. A win over Florida would make it the program’s longest winning streak against ranked teams since the 2006-2007 season.

Vanderbilt and Florida are set to tip off at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt women’s tennis vs. Western Kentucky, 11 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis at Northwestern, 12 p.m. CT.

No. 10 Vanderbilt men’s basketball vs. No. 19 Florida, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Vanderbilt swimming at Southern Illinois, 1 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis vs. Belmont, 4 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Vanderbilt Invitational, Day 2 on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt bowling at the Northeast Classic, Day 2 at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today

Vanderbilt swimming lost to Texas A&M 202-54.

Vanderbilt swimming lost to Kentucky 206-55.

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt women’s tennis returns to action today as the Commodores host a doubleheader in Nashville throughout the day. First up, Vanderbilt takes on Western Kentucky in the first official match of the spring season at 11 a.m. CT and then takes in cross-town rival Belmont at 4 p.m. CT. The Commodores are hoping to build off what was a successful 20-7 2025 season.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

27 days

