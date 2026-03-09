Where Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball is in Latest Bracketology: The Anchor

The regular season of college basketball may be finished, but the fun is just getting started. Conference tournaments continue to roll on for mid-major conferences and the power conference tournaments tip off this week as Selection Sunday now sits six days away.

For Vanderbilt, the Commodores are sitting pretty with a double-bye in the SEC Tournament as the No. 4 seed. Vanderbilt went on the road Saturday and got a big win at No. 23 Tennessee to help clinch a top four spot in the conference. Vanderbilt can rest until Friday before it plays next.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology Sunday night as the major conference tournaments are set to begin. In his bracket projection, Lunardi has Vanderbilt as a No. 5 seed taking on No. 12 seed and Big South Champion High Point in Portland, Oregon.

A No. 5 seed fits Vanderbilt pretty nicely going into this week. The Commodores were teetering on the edge of possibly dropping to the 6-seed line entering Saturday, but with a quality quad I road win over the weekend Vanderbilt is firmly established on the 5-seed line. It is hard to see Vanderbilt dropping a seed line at this point since Vanderbilt can only lose once before Selection Sunday and has an opportunity to stack more quad I wins in Nashville this week.

If it does, Vanderbilt can possibly jump up to a No. 4 seed. It will not be easy, however. Vanderbilt could see Tennessee for a third time this season if the Volunteers are able to take out No. 12 seed Auburn or No. 13 seed Mississippi State Thursday afternoon.

A third meeting against its in-state rival would be quite the story and is sure to be must-watch television. Vanderbilt’s estimated tipoff time against Tennessee, Auburn or Mississippi State is 2:30 p.m. CT Friday.

The Anchor: Monday, March 9, 2026

Vanderbilt bowling had a come from behind victory to beat Arkansas State to secure third place at the Music City Classic Sunday. In the best of seven series, Vanderbilt trailed 3-1 before it rallied off three straight wins to win the series and third place.

As the college basketball regular season came to a close over the weekend, Tyler Tanner joined Jay Williams and Jason Terry as the only players in the last 30 years to average 21 points, 5.5 assists and two steals per game in a season.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis’ win over No. 11 South Carolina Sunday was the Commodores third victory over a team ranked 11th or higher this season.

Sunday's Commodores Results

Vanderbilt bowling finished third place at the Music City Classic.

Vanderbilt baseball lost to North Dakota State 5-2.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis lost to Ole Miss 4-3.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis beat No. 11 South Carolina 4-1.

