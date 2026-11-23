Vanderbilt basketball is ranked No. 12 in the Basket Under Review top 25 and No. 14 in the AP Top 25, per Monday releases of the poll.

Mark Byington and company are 6-0 through the first few weeks of the 2026-27 season and are set to face a difficult test Tuesday night against Ohio State. Vanderbilt looks like it could finish non-conference play undefeated, but Byington still needs to see more from his team.

“We’re not ready for the SEC, but we’re trying to get ready for Ohio State,” Byington said Friday. “Now, we’re going to start looking at some quad-one opportunities once this whole thing comes out. Ohio State will be a quad-one opportunity. They’re quad-one opportunities because they’re tough games.”

Basket Under Review is an independent college basketball outlet that’s now publishing a popular top 25 each Monday, while the AP Top 25 is a universal Top 25 list that polls media members.

Vanderbilt was ranked No. 22 two weeks ago, but moved the needle with its performances a week ago. The Commodores are now 6-0 on the season with blowout wins over Memphis–which beat Louisville–and Wake Forest included in their body of work. It’s also beaten UCF. Vanderbilt is No. 5 in KenPom overall with the nation’s No. 14 offense and No. 9 defense.

Byington still believes his Vanderbilt team can be significantly better than it’s been through the season's first six games. It’s got a preseason All-American in Tyler Tanner as well as a large transfer class headlined by Washington State transfer Ace Glass, Nebraska transfer Berke Buyuktuncel, Auburn transfer Sebastian Williams-Adams and Colorado transfer Bangot Dak.

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