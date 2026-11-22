Saturday, November 21, 2026. A Saturday that, at first glance, seemed like any other. But it wasn’t just any Saturday. On this Saturday, the doomsday scenario came for the Big Ten. Ohio State lost, ending the Buckeyes’ hopes of making the College Football Playoff. But come late that evening, the Buckeyes’ loss was like a pin dropping compared to the almighty domino effect of both Indiana and UCLA losing in overtime to the conference’s middle class programs, Washington and Michigan, respectively. Couple those results with Oregon and Iowa victories and we now have a wide-open race for the Big Ten title game, as well as a considerably murkier race for the Big Ten’s upper class to make the CFP.

In other news, Georgia blew out South Carolina after a close start, Miami survived a scare vs. Virginia Tech and Utah defeated TCU to remain the only undefeated team in college football after the Bruins' loss. As a result, the AP voters are going to have to get ready to do some shuffling. Here’s how we would rank the top-25 teams in the AP poll.

Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 12

1. Georgia Bulldogs (10–1, 8–1 SEC)

Week 12: Beat South Carolina, 34–6

Week 13: Vs. Georgia Tech, TBD Saturday

If you’re wondering why Georgia is looked at as the most complete team in the nation at the moment, look no further than that second half against South Carolina. After the Gamecocks picked up over 100 yards on its first two drives of the game—both of which ended with field goals—the Bulldogs chomped down, surrendering under 100 yards in the second half while forcing four punts and coming up with an interception in South Carolina’s remaining drives of the game.

Gunner Stockton was sharp, throwing just four incomplete passes while averaging over 12 yards per pass attempt and coming up with some timely throws, such as a fourth down conversion on Georgia’s touchdown drive before the end of the first half. The Dawgs, thanks to hard running by Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips Jr., dominated time of possession to shut the door on South Carolina in the second half. The ‘Dawgs secured a spot in the SEC title game, where they’ll look to defend last year’s championship in the final iteration of the contest.

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2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10–1)

Week 12: Beat SMU, 24–3

Week 13: At Syracuse, noon ET Saturday

The game got off to a bit of a strange start for both sides—the first points of the game weren’t scored until the end of the first quarter—but there’s no doubt that the Notre Dame defense set the tone right out of the gate. After getting burnt for an explosive 70-yard run on the first drive of the game, the Notre Dame defense tightened up in its own territory, not allowing the Mustangs gain a single yard for the remainder of the drive while coming up with a fourth down sack to force a turnover on downs.

After the Irish offense fumbled on its first possession, the defense forced a three-and-out. Notre Dame went 99 yards on 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead and never looked back. The injuries to wide receiver Jaden Greathouse and safety Luke Talich certainly hurt a team already banged up, but the likes of receivers Jordan Faison and Micah Gilbert made plays when they needed to.

An uneven day at the office certainly won’t help CJ Carr’s Heisman campaign, but the talented signal-caller, averaging over a first down per pass, was able to find enough opportunities downfield to win the day. Since knocking off No. 1 Miami, Notre Dame has won its last two games by a combined margin of 65–10.

3. Utah Utes (11–0, 8–0 Big 12)

Week 12: Beat TCU, 38–17

Week 13: Vs. West Virginia, 9 p.m. ET Saturday

After a penalty stalled Utah’s opening drive and then another helped extend TCU’s second drive of the game, the Utes needed a play. The defense and special teams each made one, as safety Jackson Bennee picked off Horned Frogs quarterback Adam Schobel and returned the interception 65 yards into TCU territory, where Utah kicked a field goal to get on the board. After a three-and-out forced by the Utah defense, Creed Whittemore returned the ensuing punt 51 yards to the TCU 19-yard line, and quarterback Devon Dampier punched in a four-yard rushing score three plays later to extend the lead.

It wasn’t perfect, but this was the kind of complete game the Utes have come to play under Morgan Scalley, who has the team one win away from its first unbeaten regular season since 2008.

4. Miami Hurricanes (10–1, 8–0 ACC)

Week 12: Beat Virginia Tech, 28–20

Week 13: Vs. Boston College, noon ET Saturday

Miami is ACC championship game-bound and the Hurricanes did it in style, storming back to erase a 14–0 deficit in the second-largest comeback in the Mario Cristobal era.

It was far from Darian Mensah’s best day, but he deserves a lot of credit for shaking off an early interception and finding answers against the Hokies defense with his legs on an 80-yard, eight-play touchdown drive that got Miami on the board. Mark Fletcher Jr. was the goal-line hammer in the red zone all night long for the Hurricanes, finding pay dirt for one of his three scores on the ground.

But the biggest story of the night was the Miami defense, which held the Hokies to just three points in the second quarter to help the Hurricanes get back in the game. Then, after another Mensah interception gave Virginia Tech great field position up 20–14 in the third quarter, the Canes forced a three-and-out that preceded a go-ahead touchdown drive for Miami. Virginia Tech’s three drives in the fourth quarter? Punt, punt, turnover on downs. That’s the kind of defensive performance Miami needed to see. The Canes get Boston College next week as an ACC title game tune-up before a rematch with Wake Forest.

5. Texas Longhorns (9–2, 6–2 SEC)

Week 12: Beat Arkansas, 45–3

Week 13: At Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Arch Manning was nearly flawless against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be difficult to script a better outcome in this game against the Razorbacks than what the Longhorns got, even with the injury bug continuing to bite this team. If this was Arch Manning’s last performance in front of Longhorns fans, he made it count, making a number of tough throws with pressure in his face while accounting for more total touchdowns (two through the air, one on the ground) than incompletions in the first half.

And as it so often has this season, the defense set the tone early on for Texas. The Longhorns, sans star Colin Simmons, forced a three-and-out on Arkansas’s first possession of the game, the offense found the end zone after a 52-yard scoring drive and then safety Jelani McDonald, fresh off of three interceptions of LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt last week, was in the right place at the right time to pick off Razorbacks signal-caller KJ Jackson, an interception he returned to the end zone to give Texas a 14–0 lead.

Despite getting little help from the running game, the Longhorns had no trouble moving the ball through the air. Meanwhile, the Texas defense has now gone five quarters without surrendering a touchdown. Texas is a win away—and an Alabama or Tennessee defeat next week—from advancing to the SEC championship game.

6. Tennessee Volunteers (9–2, 6–2 SEC)

Week 12: Beat LSU, 27–13

Week 13: At Vanderbilt, TBD Saturday

Lane Kiffin may have poked a bear with another one of his exes.

“I’m not challenging Tennessee,” Kiffin said earlier this week. “But I just don’t think you can top that [Ole Miss atmosphere], just the feeling of what that was like and the anger and hatred because it was so recent.”

A crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium may not have topped the Ole Miss atmosphere, but it was definitely a challenge accepted from another fanbase once scorned by Kiffin. The raucous crowd may have helped contribute to several of LSU’s 16 penalties, specifically of the false start and delay of game variety.

And Tennessee’s defense fed off the crowd’s energy, holding one of the best statistical offenses in the country to just 265 total yards, racking up eight sacks and forcing three turnovers. The Volunteers needed every ounce of energy from the defense, as the quarterback struggles continued, with Faizon Brandon struggling mightily to start the game, then the hobbled George MacIntyre entering in relief to throw a touchdown pass despite averaging under four yards per pass.

What Brandon was able to do with his legs in the fourth quarter—an 18-yard rushing score and a 55-yarder for six—simply adds a different dimension to this offense. The Volunteers are now a win away from all but securing an at-large spot in the CFP, regardless of their fate in the SEC title game chase.

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (9–2, 6–2 SEC)

Week 12: Beat Chattanooga, 47–0

Week 13: Vs. Auburn, TBD Saturday

After a hobbled Keelon Russell gritted through an ankle injury to help the Crimson Tide escape Nashville with a win over Vanderbilt, it wasn’t too surprising to see Russell held out vs. FCS Chattanooga, especially with backup Austin Mack prepping to start in each of the last two weeks.

It was equally unsurprising to see Mack, in his fourth year playing under Kalen DeBoer, dice up the Mocs defense to the tune of 254 yards, four touchdown passes and no interceptions. Chattanooga fared no better on the other side of the ball, as it had minus-6 total yards of offense in the first quarter and 86 total at the end of the game. For the second straight game in a row, the Tide defense did not allow a touchdown.

After the Crimson Tide running game stalled for just 92 yards against the Commodores last week, it was a positive sign to see some forward push from the Alabama rushing attack, which generated 263 yards on the ground against Chattanooga. Alabama has won four straight games heading into the Iron Bowl vs. Auburn.

8. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10–1, 7–1 ACC)

Week 12: Beat Georgia Tech, 50–29

Week 13: Vs. Duke, TBD Saturday

Could Georgia Tech, fresh off an upset of Clemson to end its four-game losing streak, potentially play spoiler against Wake Forest? That question was answered fairly quickly, as the Demon Deacons defense forced a three-and-out, then the offense went on a 12-play, 78-yard drive built on physical play and smashmouth ball on the ground.

The Demon Deacons’ scoring drive was one of five touchdown drives in the first half, two of them powered by forced fumble from the defense. Wake Forest, which averaged 15.2 yards per pass and rumbled for 258 yards on the ground, is a fully operational Death Star right now.

How lopsided was the Demon Deacons’ dismantling of the Yellow Jackets? A disagreement between a couple, amusingly analyzed by the ESPN broadcast with telestrator and all, was more riveting than the action on the field. These types of laughers are nothing new for Wake Forest, which has won their last seven games by an average of 37.3 points. (Wake Forest clinches spot in ACC title game with Miami win or Louisville loss).

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9. UCLA Bruins (10–1, 7–1 Big Ten)

Week 12: Lost to Michigan, 18–16

Week 13: Vs. No. 18 USC, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Give credit to Michigan. The Wolverines’ defense, one of the better units in the country all year long, lived up to its billing, completely taking the Bruins running game out of the equation while making life difficult for Ty Dieffenbach.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, the injury bug bit once again, as Dieffenbach exited the game on the first play of overtime with an injury, and deep threat Aidan Mizell was hobbled throughout the contest. The Bruins certainly went down swinging—a gutsy fake punt in the third quarter helped keep a drive alive and Dieffenbach’s nine-yard completion to Semaj Morgan on fourth-and-6 sustained what turned out to be the game-tying drive.

But with Dieffenbach out, backup QB Madden Iamaleava looked shaky once again—he left a first down with his legs on the table after hesitating to escape the rush in overtime—leaving UCLA’s offense with a big question mark. Down to its third quarterback, the Bruins will now need to find a way to win against USC next week to keep its Big Ten title game—and College Football Playoff—hopes alive.

10. Texas Tech Red Raiders (10–1, 7–1 Big 12)

Week 12: Beat Baylor, 20–10

Week 13: Vs. TCU, 8 p.m. ET Saturday

Texas Tech experienced all the joys of having Tommy Castellanos under center during the last few weeks, as the dual-threat signal-caller punished defenses with his legs while throwing for 11 touchdowns against zero interceptions in wins over Arizona, West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

Saturday’s game against Baylor offered a glimpse of the bad Castellanos. An interception in the red zone on a badly overthrown ball after an 11-play drive. Four pass attempts later, following a 48-yard touchdown pass, Castellanos was again intercepted. But after both turnovers, the Red Raiders’ defense stood tall and forced the Bears to punt, a testament to a unit that has taken its fair share of lumps against some of the Big 12’s best in recent weeks.

And if anyone deserves a game ball, it’s J’Koby Williams and the entire offensive line. Williams ran for 100-plus yards for the fourth straight game, breaking big runs and picking up smaller chunks of yardage throughout the game to the tune of 5.6 yards per tote. With Indiana losing, the Red Raiders are back in the AP Top-10 and are a win against TCU away from returning to the Big 12 title game to defend last year’s championship.

Thomas Castellanos was less sharp than he’s been to start his tenure as Texas Tech starter, but he led the Red Raiders to a much-needed win against Baylor. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

11. BYU Cougars (9–2, 6–2 Big 12)

Week 12: Beat Kansas, 31–29

Week 13: Vs. Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

12. Indiana Hoosiers (9–2, 6–2 Big Ten)

Week 12: Lost to Washington, 27–24

Week 13: Vs. Purdue, TBD Saturday

13. Iowa Hawkeyes (9–2, 6–2 Big Ten)

Week 12: Beat Illinois, 34–17

Week 13: Vs. Nebraska, noon ET Saturday

14. Oregon Ducks (8–3, 6–2 Big Ten)

Week 12: Beat Michigan State, 45–7

Week 13: Vs. Washington, TBD Saturday

15. USC Trojans (8–3, 5–3 Big Ten)

Week 12: Beat Maryland, 35–21

Week 13: At No. 4 UCLA, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

16. Arizona Wildcats (8–3, 5–3 Big 12)

Week 12: Beat Kansas State, 35–28

Week 13: Vs. Arizona State, 9 p.m. ET Saturday

17. Houston Cougars (8–3, 5–3 Big 12)

Week 12: Beat West Virginia, 34–31

Week 13: Vs. Baylor, 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday

18. Louisville Cardinals (8–3, 7–2 ACC)

Week 12: Beat Pittsburgh, 42–10

Week 13: At No. 16 Kentucky, TBD Saturday

19. Boise State Broncos (9–2, 6–1 Pac-12)

Week 12: Lost to San Diego State, 22–20

Week 13: Vs. TBD, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET

Boise State suffered a stunning late-night loss to San Diego State. The two sides will meet up again in the Pac-12 championship in two weeks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

20. Liberty Flames (10–1, 7–0 CUSA)

Week 12: Beat Western Kentucky, 45–14

Week 13: At Missouri State, 2 p.m. ET Saturday

21. Florida Gators (7–4, 5–4 SEC)

Week 12: Beat Vanderbilt, 34–27

Week 13: At Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ET Friday

22. Ohio State Buckeyes (7–4, 5–3 Big Ten)

Week 12: Lost to Nebraska, 31–28

Week 13: Vs. Michigan, noon ET Saturday

23. UTSA Roadrunners (9–2, 6–1 American)

Week 12: Beat UAB, 19–17

Week 13: Vs. Tulsa, noon ET Friday

24. Oklahoma Sooners (7–4, 5–3 SEC)

Week 12: Beat Texas A&M, 28–7

Week 13: At Missouri, 4:15 p.m. ET Saturday

25. Ole Miss Rebels (7–4, 4–4 SEC)

Week 12: Beat Wofford, 59–17

Week 13: Vs. Mississippi State, noon ET Saturday

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