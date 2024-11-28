Vanderbilt Basketball Not in Projected NCAA Tournament Field Despite Hot Start
Vanderbilt went in a different direction after last season when they decided to fire Jerry Stackhouse following his 70–92 record during his five-year tenure that produced zero NCAA Tournament appearances.
It's not necessarily a storied basketball program in Nashville, but they have still been part of March Madness on multiple occasions throughout the decades with them making the Sweet Sixteen twice in the 2000s.
By hiring Mark Byington away from James Madison after he had a successful run there with an 82–36 record and Round of 32 tournament showing last year, Vanderbilt is hoping he can get things back on track here.
So far, it's been a good showing for the Commodores.
Vanderbilt had a triumphant start to their early season schedule, going 4-0 to give themselves some good momentum heading into the Charleston Classic where they would face their stiffest competition to date.
They passed the first test, beating Nevada in a close matchup before taking out Seton Hall in a dominant showing to reach the championship game.
Unfortunately, that's where their run ended as they lost to Drake.
Still, it's been a great start to the Byington era as Vanderbilt looks like they can at least compete in a loaded SEC once conference play gets underway.
But, not everyone is buying into this Commodores team.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report put together his NCAA Tournament field, and he doesn't have Vanderbilt in despite this 6-1 start.
The Commodores fell into his "also considered" tier in the SEC after he projected the conference to get nine teams in when it comes time for Selection Sunday.
There is still a lot of season left before things get figured out, but it's still frustrating to see Vanderbilt on the outside looking in when it comes to a spot in March Madness despite reaching the championship game of a solid holiday event and only have one loss on the year.
They'll have plenty of time to prove the doubters wrong.
Vanderbilt is back in action on Friday against Tennessee Tech.