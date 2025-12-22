How Eli Stowers’ Absence Impacts Vanderbilt Offense in Bowl Game

No. 14 Vanderbilt may have a challenge on its hands offensively as it prepares to take on Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.

Sunday afternoon, it was announced that Vanderbilt star tight end and John Mackey Award winner Eli Stowers will be opting out of the Commodores’ bowl game to likely prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft. It is a decision that does not particularly surprise anybody. Stowers has established himself as the best tight end in college football and is almost guaranteed to be drafted in the next draft.

When and where Stowers will be drafted has yet to be seen, but there is no question that he has the talent to become a great tight end in the pros one day. So, Stowers opting out for Vanderbilt’s season finale is understandable.

The consequence of that means that Vanderbilt will be without the guy who has led the team in receiving yards for the past two seasons. Stowers leads all Vanderbilt pass catchers with 62 catches for 769 receiving yards and four touchdowns. So, how does that impact Vanderbilt’s offense, if at all?

Offensive coordinator Tim Beck’s game plan may have some differences than the regular season, but Vanderbilt still has plenty of offensive firepower between quarterback Diego Pavia, the running back tandem of Sedrick Alexander and MK Young and receivers in Junior Sherrill and Tre Richardson.

But Vanderbilt also has tight end Cole Spence, who will more than likely be stepping in for the absent Stowers. Spence’s regular role has been being a blocking tight end, but Spence has shown throughout the season that he has a pass-catching ability to his game as well.

Spence has 13 receptions this season for 202 yards and two touchdowns, but his best game of the season was in Vanderbilt’s 31-24 win over then-No. 10 LSU. It was a game in which all the hard work he puts into blocking for his teammates each week paid off with a week in which he played a massive role in a signature win.

Spence had five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in the game. Spence was consistently finding himself open over the middle of the field and dicing up the LSU defense. It was all in the game plan from Beck and the rest of the coaching staff. Beck dressed up the plays where Spence caught passes from Pavia as running plays.

The deceptions worked to perfection as Spence’s touchdown against the Tigers put his team up two scores and was an early dagger in the game. Against Iowa, it will be more difficult for Spence to hide within deceiving looks on offense, but the plethora of weapons Vanderbilt has on offense can certainly allow for him to find holes in the Hawkeyes’ defense while they are paying more attention to Sherrill and Richardson.

At the end of the day, Stowers’ absence is not ideal but it is not something that Vanderbilt cannot handle. The Commodores are top 10 in college football in scoring offense. With Pavia playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl, the offense should look normal for the most part. Perhaps best of all is that Spence has a great opportunity to show the coaching staff and fans more of his ability to catch passes.

Vanderbilt and Iowa are scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN Dec. 31.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: