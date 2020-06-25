CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt Basketball Recruit Announced Decision Thursday

Greg Arias

Jason Nelson made his decision on Thursday and announced where he would play his college basketball at his home town the University of Richmond.

An undersized guard (5'10175-pounds) the Richmond, Va. talent from John Marshall High School, previously announced his final two of Vanderbilt and Richmond. 

Currently, Nelson is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 34 point guard nationally, while being the No.6 player in Virginia according to 247Sports. 

 247 basketball analysts Travis Bingham, had this evaluation of Nelson. 

"Jason Nelson is an undersized point guard prospect. While he does not possess plus-physical tools he helps make up for it with his feel for the game and craftiness with the ball in his hands. He does a good job of changing speeds and direction to keep his defender off-balance to allow himself to get in the paint. He is an impressive finisher with both hands around the rim but will need to continue developing his shot and floater to increase his threat as a scorer as he climbs the ranks. That said, he is a good passer with vision for the position and coupled with his craftiness, he projects as a solid playmaker in the pick and roll."

Rivals.com has no rankings for Nelson, though their analysts predict he will choose the hometown Spiders. However, Rivals lists Vanderbilt as being the only school with which Nelson attended an official visit on 9/19/19, though living in Richmond, it is easy to assume he is very familiar with their campus. 

Nelson would have been the Commodores, second point guard in as many days to commit to head coach Jerry Stackhouse had he chosen Vanderbilt. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Baseball Players Perspective: Ethan Paul

National champion offers views, guidance amid canceled season

Greg Arias

Will College Athletics be Changed Forever?

Change is a constant, but just how much, and how long before we see a return to normalcy, if ever in college athletics.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Gets First Class of 2021 Commitment

Point guard Peyton Daniels became the first commitment for head coach Jerry Stackhouse's class of 2021, announcing his decision Wednesday night.

Greg Arias

Sources: Vanderbilt Athletic Department Ok'ed Wright for Pro Day

One of the issues facing Vanderbilt in the wake of a sexual assault finding under Title IX is Charles Wright's participation in football's pro-day activities.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Issues Statement on Improvements to Project Safe, Title IX Office

As expected, Vanderbilt University is currently working to improve the process of Project Safe and its Title IX office.

Greg Arias

A Brief Explanation of Title IX for College Athletics

There has been much talk in recent days of Title IX in regards to recent allegations made against current and former Vanderbilt football players.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Augenstein, Ott, Shears Named All-America Scholars

John Augenstein, Harrison Ott, and Michael Shears honored for their outstanding work in the classroom

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Athletics Partners With Cromwell Media

Flagship radio partnership transitions for 2020-21 season.

Greg Arias

Commodore Football Recruiting Target Commits to Louisville

Jackson Hamilton listed Vanderbilt in his final eight schools under consideration, that was until Monday.

Greg Arias

Title IX Proceeding Determined Former Vanderbilt Linebacker Responsible of Sexual Assault

Vanderbilt football again finds itself in the midst of rape allegations and a Title IX finding where a player was expelled for sexual assault.

Greg Arias