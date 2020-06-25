Vanderbilt Basketball Recruit Announced Decision Thursday

Jason Nelson made his decision on Thursday and announced where he would play his college basketball at his home town the University of Richmond.

An undersized guard (5'10175-pounds) the Richmond, Va. talent from John Marshall High School, previously announced his final two of Vanderbilt and Richmond.

Currently, Nelson is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 34 point guard nationally, while being the No.6 player in Virginia according to 247Sports.

247 basketball analysts Travis Bingham, had this evaluation of Nelson.

"Jason Nelson is an undersized point guard prospect. While he does not possess plus-physical tools he helps make up for it with his feel for the game and craftiness with the ball in his hands. He does a good job of changing speeds and direction to keep his defender off-balance to allow himself to get in the paint. He is an impressive finisher with both hands around the rim but will need to continue developing his shot and floater to increase his threat as a scorer as he climbs the ranks. That said, he is a good passer with vision for the position and coupled with his craftiness, he projects as a solid playmaker in the pick and roll."

Rivals.com has no rankings for Nelson, though their analysts predict he will choose the hometown Spiders. However, Rivals lists Vanderbilt as being the only school with which Nelson attended an official visit on 9/19/19, though living in Richmond, it is easy to assume he is very familiar with their campus.

Nelson would have been the Commodores, second point guard in as many days to commit to head coach Jerry Stackhouse had he chosen Vanderbilt.

